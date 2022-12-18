Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada

Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada

Save
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada

Since the 2018 FIFA Congress picked the United States, Mexico, and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup—officially known as the United bid—, the three North American countries have been working to deliver the next edition of the most prestigious football tournament in the globe.

The 2026 World Cup will become the first to include 48 competing teams, expanded from 32. Despite the confusion around the unconfirmed tournament format, the three hosting countries do not need to build new stadiums —unlike the 2022 Qatar World Cup preparation processbut instead, some stadia will take the chance to upgrade their installations, including Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, Dallas' AT&T Stadium and Toronto's BMO Field.

The Canadian stadium needs to almost triple its seats in order to meet FIFA's minimum capacity requirements: stadiums must have at least 40,000 seats, while those hosting quarter-finals must have a minimum of 60,000 and, finally, those fields where the opening ceremony or final will take place must have a capacity of at least 80,000 seats.

As of 2022, the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums will be divided into sixteen venues: 11 in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and the remaining 2 in Canada.

These are the 2026 World Cup stadiums:

United States

Lumen Field / Ellerbe Becket + LMN Architects
Seattle

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 2 of 17
Lumen Field. Image © Kirk Wester

Levi’s Stadium / HNTB
San Francisco

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 3 of 17
Levi’s Stadium. Image © ​​Lebid Volodymyr

SoFi Stadium / HKS
Los Angeles

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 4 of 17
SoFi Stadium. Image © Nic Lehoux

Arrowhead Stadium / Kivett & Myers
Kansas City

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 5 of 17
Arrowhead Stadium. Image © ​​Paparacy

AT&T Stadium / HKS
Dallas

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 6 of 17
AT&T Stadium. Image © CK Foto

Mercedes-Benz Stadium / HOK
Atlanta

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 7 of 17
Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Image © HOK

NRG Stadium / Populous
Houston

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 8 of 17
NRG Stadium. Image © Trong Nguyen

Gillette Stadium / Populous 
Boston

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 9 of 17
Gillette Stadium. Image © Joseph Sohm

Lincoln Financial Field / NBBJ 
Philadelphia

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 10 of 17
Lincoln Financial Field. Image © Brian E Kushner

Hard Rock Stadium / HOK
Miami

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 11 of 17
Hard Rock Stadium. Image © Felix Mizioznikov

MetLife Stadium / HOK
New York / New Jersey

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 12 of 17
MetLife Stadium. Image © Richard Cavalleri

Mexico

Estadio Akron / Jean Marie Massaud & Daniel Pouzet + Populous
Guadalajara

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 13 of 17
Estadio Akron. Image © Ricardo Pacheco

BBVA Bancomer Stadium / Populous + VFO
Monterrey

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 14 of 17
BBVA Bancomer Stadium. Image © Danpalon

Estadio Azteca / Pedro Ramírez Vázquez + Rafael Mijares 
Mexico City

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 15 of 17
Estadio Azteca. Image © Ulrike Stein

Canada

BC Place Stadium / Studio Phillips Barratt
Vancouver

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 16 of 17
BC Place Stadium. Image © EB Adventure Photography

BMO Field / Brisbin Brooks Beynon Architects
Toronto

Save this picture!
Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada - Image 17 of 17
BMO Field. Image © BMO

Via 2026 World Cup

About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada" 18 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993287/explore-the-full-list-of-football-stadiums-for-the-2026-fifa-world-cup-in-united-states-mexico-and-canada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags