Explore the Full List of Football Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada

Since the 2018 FIFA Congress picked the United States, Mexico, and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup—officially known as the United bid—, the three North American countries have been working to deliver the next edition of the most prestigious football tournament in the globe.

The 2026 World Cup will become the first to include 48 competing teams, expanded from 32. Despite the confusion around the unconfirmed tournament format, the three hosting countries do not need to build new stadiums —unlike the 2022 Qatar World Cup preparation process— but instead, some stadia will take the chance to upgrade their installations, including Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, Dallas' AT&T Stadium and Toronto's BMO Field.

The Canadian stadium needs to almost triple its seats in order to meet FIFA's minimum capacity requirements: stadiums must have at least 40,000 seats, while those hosting quarter-finals must have a minimum of 60,000 and, finally, those fields where the opening ceremony or final will take place must have a capacity of at least 80,000 seats.

As of 2022, the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums will be divided into sixteen venues: 11 in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and the remaining 2 in Canada.

These are the 2026 World Cup stadiums:

United States

Lumen Field / Ellerbe Becket + LMN Architects

Seattle

Levi’s Stadium / HNTB

San Francisco

SoFi Stadium / HKS

Los Angeles

Arrowhead Stadium / Kivett & Myers

Kansas City

AT&T Stadium / HKS

Dallas

Mercedes-Benz Stadium / HOK

Atlanta

NRG Stadium / Populous

Houston

Gillette Stadium / Populous

Boston

Lincoln Financial Field / NBBJ

Philadelphia

Save this picture! Lincoln Financial Field. Image © Brian E Kushner

Hard Rock Stadium / HOK

Miami

Save this picture! Hard Rock Stadium. Image © Felix Mizioznikov

MetLife Stadium / HOK

New York / New Jersey

Mexico

Estadio Akron / Jean Marie Massaud & Daniel Pouzet + Populous

Guadalajara

Estadio Azteca / Pedro Ramírez Vázquez + Rafael Mijares

Mexico City

Canada

BC Place Stadium / Studio Phillips Barratt

Vancouver

Save this picture! BC Place Stadium. Image © EB Adventure Photography

BMO Field / Brisbin Brooks Beynon Architects

Toronto

