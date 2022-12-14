Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

It was in the early 1960s that the young architects Plínio Croce and Roberto Aflalo joined Gian Carlo Gasperini to participate in the biggest international competition at the time, organized by the UIA (International Association of Architects). The challenge was to design the tallest office tower in Latin America, which would house Peugeot's headquarters in Buenos Aires. Winning the competition with the 55-story building was the incentive that was needed to create aflalo/gasperini arquitetos, betting on contemporary projects, focused on technological aspects and, as they define it, presenting a clear and honest language,

From the 1980s onwards, a second generation made at the firm, including Luiz Felipe Aflalo Herman and Roberto Aflalo Filho, gradually took over its management, coinciding with a period of growth in the country's economy and São Paulo. That made possible a scale of architectural projects that had not existed in Brazil until then. In this context, the experience that began with Pegout's headquarters building unfolded in countless other towers that marked and still mark the skyline of São Paulo.

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 10 of 15
Peugeot Building - Buenos Aires. Image © aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

In the intertwining of tradition and innovation, between creativity and the real estate market, aflalo/gasperini arquitetos asserts itself as one of the great Brazilian offices operating throughout the national territory, mainly São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Its ability to deal with the developers’ requirements without compromising the users’ well-being guarantees architectural excellence to the office.

With several architectural milestones, the office recently released a free digital collection of its most emblematic works in celebration of its 60 years of history. According to the partners, this release contributes to architectural education, fosters academic research and shares stories and curiosities about each project with society. It is an important legacy in the history of Brazilian architecture.

Check out some of aflalo/gasperini arquitetos' major works below.

Edifício Rebouças 3535 / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 13 of 15
Edifício Rebouças 3535 / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Daniel Ducci

Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 5 of 15
Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Pedro Mascaro

Morumbi Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 15 of 15
Morumbi Corporate / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos. Foto © Ana Mello

Habitarte 1 / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 2 of 15
Habitarte 1 / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Ana Mello

Berrini One / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 4 of 15
Berrini One / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Ana Mello

Estande Urbanity / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 9 of 15
Estande Urbanity / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Ana Mello

Biblioteca São Paulo / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 6 of 15
Biblioteca São Paulo / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Daniel Ducci

Urbanity / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 8 of 15
Urbanity / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Ana Mello

Geometria / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 14 of 15
Geometria / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Daniel Ducci

Leopoldo 1201 Residential Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Tradition and Innovation by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos - Image 3 of 15
Leopoldo 1201 Residential Building / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos © Maíra Acayaba

Camilla Ghisleni
