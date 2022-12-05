Archdaily Brasil Wins the FNA 2022 Prize

Save this picture! Planalto Place in Brasília. Photo © Romullo Baratto

On November 26, ArchDaily Brasil received the FNA 2022 Award (Prêmio FNA), a prize that recognizes initiatives in favor of architecture and Brazilian cities. In its 5th edition, the award was presented during the 46th National Meeting of Architects and Urbanists Unions (46th ENSA), in Brasilia, and recognized the non-profit organization Comunidades Catalisadoras (ComCat) and the Fab Social project as well. On the same occasion, the architect, teacher, and activist Cláudia Teresa Pereira Pires was awarded the Architect and Urban Planner of the Year Prize.

The Brazil-focused website founded in 2011—three years later than ArchDaily.com—was praised for the focus on issues of interest to the Brazilian reality, including environment, sustainability, right to the city, and issues related to the professional performance of architects and urban planners. The award was presented by architect Valeska Peres Pinto, the first woman to assume the presidency of FNA, to Romullo Baratto, Managing Editor of ArchDaily Brasil.

It is an enormous privilege to be here today in front of you. Not only me, but the whole team recognizes that. The challenge for us is what to do with this privilege. I believe that our greatest contribution over these 11 years has been to use this privilege to open space for people and voices that do not have this privilege. People that deal with architecture, cities and built space, with diverse work, opinions and points of view, that can, through ArchDaily, reach and inspire others. I think this is the only possible way to effectively improve the quality of architecture and cities: recognize and respect diversity, otherness, and embrace what each of these perspectives and experiences brings as positive to the built space and people's lives.



—Romullo Baratto

Save this picture! Romullo Baratto recebendo, em nome do ArchDaily Brasil, o 5º Prêmio FNA. Image Cortesia de FNA

Catalytic Communities, based in Rio de Janeiro, is a non-profit favela advocacy organization that operates as a collaborative network, working to support and strengthen residents and communities. The project has existed since the 2000s offering training and strategic communication, operating as a news source and research cooperative, and connecting the favela with civil society and global media.

While the Fab Social project, created in 2011 in Guarulhos, promotes free and extracurricular workshops for young people from the periphery, covering basic concepts of classical mechanics, the history of science, scientific methodology, electronics, design, and digital fabrication.