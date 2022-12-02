Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting

Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior PhotographyPantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior Photography, WindowsPantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior PhotographyPantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair, Beam, WindowsPantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mykonos, Greece
  • Layout, Architectural Design : Sgouridou Charis
  • Interior & Lighting Design : Katarelou Irene
  • Product Design : Pouraki Ilectra
  • Intererior Design, Ff&E : Georgia Mpaka
  • Technical Contractor (Build, Stone, Plaster) : Zouganelis Nikos
  • Electric Applications Contractor : Ganotis Group
  • Permit Engineer : Eri Tzika
  • Pool & Water Quality Contactor : Petriadis Water Technologies
  • Wood Construction Contractor : Assiouras Bros Advanced Wood Technology
  • Marble Construction Contractor : Giris Giannis
  • Wall & Floor Applications : Kostas Karkos
  • Custom Made Wooden Furniture : Gnisios Wood Element
Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior Photography
© Fotis Serfas

Text description provided by the architects. Pantheon’s identity hides in its details that are discretely integrated with the overall design. The interventions on the exterior of the building aim at integrating the existing building seamlessly into its surroundings, making it seem as if it emerges from the rock itself. The synthesis of the exterior area is focused on minimizing the volume of the villa.

Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fotis Serfas

The alterations made to the outdoor areas of the villa as well as the whole spatial layout promote and enhance fluidity among functions. The central square naturally becomes the extension of the interior spaces via sharing the same terrazzo floor without any interruptions. As a result, it becomes the core of the residence and the central focal point, literally and figuratively, where all actions take place in a unified and continual level following the path of the sun till it dives into the Aegean.

Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fotis Serfas
Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior Photography, Coast, Windows
© Fotis Serfas

Geometry-wise, inspiration was drawn from local traditional architecture. All volumes were redesigned in a slightly conical shape, more stable on the bottom, and lighter at the top. Arches and chimneys have been removed and replaced by clear straight lines while all edges are rounded, avoiding skirting, and offering a smooth aftertouch. Those changes create an elegant result that interprets traditional elements in a contemporary way.

Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior Photography
© Fotis Serfas
Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Image 27 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor

Our goal in this project, apart from the renovation per se, was to overcome and solve all the engineer-related obstacles in an elegant yet sufficient way. A fresh approach toward high-end design was elaborated. The project consists of a number of exclusively manufactured elements and prototypes that define its identity and form a distinctive style.

Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Fotis Serfas

For example, the steel columns that support the membrane shades in the basement and ground floor areas are covered in teak wood, forming a new dynamic shape that follows the geometry of the villa’s volumes. The columns integrate light fixtures and the inox tensile ropes are covered with hand-stitched leather details.

Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Exterior Photography
© Fotis Serfas
Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Fotis Serfas

Light plays a constitutive role in architectural design. Sunlight is used thoughtfully when needed, providing light in dark areas through solar tubes whereas artificial light is designed carefully in order to create optical comfort and avoid glare. For us, Pantheon Estate is the harmonic combination of function, innovation, quality, and charm that stimulates all senses.

Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Fotis Serfas

Project gallery

Cite: "Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting" 02 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

