Pantheon Estate House / Nikos Adrianopoulos Architecture & Lighting

Layout, Architectural Design : Sgouridou Charis

Interior & Lighting Design : Katarelou Irene

Product Design : Pouraki Ilectra

Intererior Design, Ff&E : Georgia Mpaka

Technical Contractor (Build, Stone, Plaster) : Zouganelis Nikos

Electric Applications Contractor : Ganotis Group

Permit Engineer : Eri Tzika

Pool & Water Quality Contactor : Petriadis Water Technologies

Wood Construction Contractor : Assiouras Bros Advanced Wood Technology

Marble Construction Contractor : Giris Giannis

Wall & Floor Applications : Kostas Karkos

Custom Made Wooden Furniture : Gnisios Wood Element

City : Mykonos

Country : Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Pantheon’s identity hides in its details that are discretely integrated with the overall design. The interventions on the exterior of the building aim at integrating the existing building seamlessly into its surroundings, making it seem as if it emerges from the rock itself. The synthesis of the exterior area is focused on minimizing the volume of the villa.

The alterations made to the outdoor areas of the villa as well as the whole spatial layout promote and enhance fluidity among functions. The central square naturally becomes the extension of the interior spaces via sharing the same terrazzo floor without any interruptions. As a result, it becomes the core of the residence and the central focal point, literally and figuratively, where all actions take place in a unified and continual level following the path of the sun till it dives into the Aegean.

Geometry-wise, inspiration was drawn from local traditional architecture. All volumes were redesigned in a slightly conical shape, more stable on the bottom, and lighter at the top. Arches and chimneys have been removed and replaced by clear straight lines while all edges are rounded, avoiding skirting, and offering a smooth aftertouch. Those changes create an elegant result that interprets traditional elements in a contemporary way.

Our goal in this project, apart from the renovation per se, was to overcome and solve all the engineer-related obstacles in an elegant yet sufficient way. A fresh approach toward high-end design was elaborated. The project consists of a number of exclusively manufactured elements and prototypes that define its identity and form a distinctive style.

For example, the steel columns that support the membrane shades in the basement and ground floor areas are covered in teak wood, forming a new dynamic shape that follows the geometry of the villa’s volumes. The columns integrate light fixtures and the inox tensile ropes are covered with hand-stitched leather details.

Light plays a constitutive role in architectural design. Sunlight is used thoughtfully when needed, providing light in dark areas through solar tubes whereas artificial light is designed carefully in order to create optical comfort and avoid glare. For us, Pantheon Estate is the harmonic combination of function, innovation, quality, and charm that stimulates all senses.