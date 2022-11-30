Submit a Project Advertise
World
Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Recreation & Training, Schools, Other Facilities
Santana de Parnaíba, Brazil
  Architects: Estúdio Trópico
  Area: 29063 ft²
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: André Scarpa
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Knauf, Forbo, Mekanix, Novidario, Perfilor, Polysistem, Rafael Santana e Carlos Bracatto, Sportin, Thyssem
Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. In 2018 a Master Plan has been developed by the Andrade Morettin office, aimed at guiding the Escola Castanheiras growth for the next five years and those debates gave rise to a program involving the first school enlargement stage: a multi-sport court, a refectory aimed at supplying 700 daily meals and rooms for arts, music and theater classes.

Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Scarpa

The school premises for the new project provided that the new building should be implanted on the existing plateaus and that the work should cause a minimum intervention in the school operation.

Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Interior Photography, Windows, Steel, Beam
© André Scarpa
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Steel, Beam
© André Scarpa

The new building, named Arena Castanheiras by the school, was implanted in an area that had been previously occupied by a soccer field, a small volleyball court, and a space aimed at circus lessons. Given the fact that the students could not afford to be deprived of that space for their sports lessons during the works, the idea came forth of installing a big circus canvas in the school parking lot area.

Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© André Scarpa
Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© André Scarpa

The Arena Project consists of a 2,100 sq meter covering, to shelter a poly sports court, an inner court, and a two-pavement inner block.

Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Chair
© André Scarpa
Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© André Scarpa

The covering structure, at first designed to be made in glued laminate wood, has been actually made in steel. The shed shape has been suggested so as to optimize the natural light and ventilation; the implantation provided for the zenith openings to face South. The geometry, together with the use of thermal panels on the covering and on the side closings, provided a fine result, both in terms of thermal and acoustic comfort to the space as a whole.

Perspective section
Perspective section

The side closings are loose, at a 2.3m distance from the floor, so as to propitiate natural ventilation and to ensure the surrounding visual permeability. Such closings are made in aluminum trapezoidal tiles which in some points are provided with a 31% perforation, therefore exposing the surrounding views; the other snatches are made of 10cm-sandwich tiles on the outside face, all perforated on the inner face and filled with Rockwool, thus providing the set with both thermal and acoustic protection.

Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© André Scarpa

The covering is made with the same tiles of the side closing, although the system is 20-centimeter wide since it is most intensely hit by the sun's rays.

Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Scarpa

The shed’s closing is made with the help of an alveolar polycarbonate panel and where the ventilation exists, with the help of polycarbonate Venetian blinds. The internal block has a metallic structure with steel deck-type slabs; it is provided with acclimatization in its environments. The floor plan includes restrooms, a refectory, and a kitchen. On the upper floor, there are the arts and music rooms, and a theater.

Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Scarpa

Project location

Address: Santana de Parnaíba - Polvilho, Santana de Parnaíba - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Estúdio Trópico
Cite: "Castanheiras Arena in Santana de Parnaiba / Estúdio Trópico" [Arena Castanheiras em Santana de Parnaíba / Estúdio Trópico] 30 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

