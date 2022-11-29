Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés

Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés

Save
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés

Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior PhotographyMoulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography, FacadeMoulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography, WindowsMoulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior PhotographyMoulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Saclay, France
  • Site Supervision : Ali Ozku
  • Kitchen Consultant : ES Énergie
  • Core And Shell And Mechanical Plumbing : COLAS
  • Finishing Stage : ART MANIAC
  • Metalworks : ALKIMIA
  • Interior Wood Joinery : LA FRATERNELLE
  • Outdoor Arrangements And Green Spaces : EUROVIA
  • Kitchen : LE CLOAREC
  • Plastering : SOGEFI
  • MEP : SOLARES BAUEN
  • Cost Estimator : E3 Économie
  • Landscape Architecture : BRUNO KUBLER
  • City : Saclay
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. Working on the master plan drawn up by the agency XDGA and landscape designer Michel Desvignes in this dynamic of urban renewal with a strong identity provided an opportunity for an extremely stimulating experience for us.

Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Eugeni Pons

The project is totally in line with the plan for building proportions proposed by the town's planners. The group of schools is generously porous to the west, while the buildings on the other three sides create a protective envelope around the playgrounds. The different entrances (nursery school, primary school, leisure area) are all positioned on Moulon's pedestrian route. As a result, the group of schools establishes a close relationship with the public space. 

Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Image 26 of 30
Ground floor plan

The neighborhood in which the group of schools is located comprises very light-colored buildings - mainly white and pale grey - in a four-square design. Our project affirms its status as a public facility by conspicuously placing it in direct contrast to this context, through its use of color. The facades on the edge of the plot offer a pixelated gradation of the color of the bricks that ranges from white to black, contrasting not only with their surroundings but also with the heart of the building. This in turn is highly colored, in blue and sharp orange, given extra personality by a definite play of diagonals: for both the floor plan and the cross-section of the building and for both the exterior and the interior, we have made every effort to get away from an orthonormal system. 

Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Eugeni Pons
Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eugeni Pons

Then nursery school and its playground, the out-of-school reception area, the canteen, and the sports hall are all on the ground floor. The primary school spreads over the remaining two floors. Its playground is on the roof, giving the children in the two schools places that are clearly differentiated.

Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Interior Photography
© Eugeni Pons

In this way we provide the various components of the group of schools with their own separate identity, creating specific places and contrasts that constitute markers for the children. This makes the facility, despite its imposing appearance, appear smaller, on the scale of its young users, and so much more convivial.

Save this picture!
Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés - Interior Photography
© Eugeni Pons

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:91400 Saclay, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dominique Coulon & associés
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
Cite: "Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés" 29 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992893/moulon-schools-dominique-coulon-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags