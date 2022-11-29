Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios

In urban centers, houses rarely have a large backyard to create a leisure or living area, that's why we have gathered some examples that have managed to occupy these areas, improving the connection between interior and exterior and enhancing their users' comfort.

Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 2 of 12Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 3 of 12Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 4 of 12Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 5 of 12Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - More Images+ 7

Previously, we had already selected some ideas for decorating patios, backyards and balconies. We also approached the importance of cultivating gardens, how space can become more flexible according to the furniture, the possibility of creating different ambiances within the same area, and the importance of lighting.

Save this picture!
Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 3 of 12
Casa Moacir e Juliana / kikacamasmie+arq. Image: © Fran Parente

In this selection, we present projects that do not have a wide area for intervention but emphasize the importance of outdoor spaces. These interventions illustrate how these ambiances are fundamental in collaborating with thermal comfort while improving the quality of the entire residence.

Save this picture!
Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 4 of 12
Kalrav Villa / VPA Architects. Image: © Inclined Studio

These projects remind us that regardless of size, it is possible to be bold and bring different elements: mixing vegetation with stones and water, furniture that stands out, valuing wood and other natural tones, in addition to other ideas that can be seen in more than one of them such as:

Save this picture!
Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 2 of 12
Apartamento Alto de Pinheiros / Anexo Arquitetura. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti

Bring protagonism to the created ambiance by accentuating the flooring in the exterior areas, while maintaining permeable spots around it to ensure rainwater drainage;

Save this picture!
Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 10 of 12
Casa da Pedra / Estúdio Minke. Image: © Maira Acayaba

Create decks to expand external areas on steeper terrain, adding not just a living space but other uses that can enhance the experience when contemplating the views.

Save this picture!
Ideas for Outdoor Spaces: Backyards, Balconies and Patios - Image 11 of 12
Fondue House / Castlepeake Architects. Image: © Tom Ferguson

The remarkable difference that good landscaping can bring. After all, the presence of plants can bring several benefits to the ambiance and its users.

