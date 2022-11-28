Tempo Almafuerte School Intervention / Además arquitectura

+ 30

Design Team : Máximo Bertoia, Ignacio Bubis, Emiliano Granzella

Clients : Instituto Almafuerte

City : 9 de Abril

Country : Argentina

Tempo. "Relative speed with which the action happens". It is an intervention for a school in a precarious environment, inserted in the Buenos Aires suburbs. The 9 de Abril neighborhood in the province of Buenos Aires. The order is made by the family that manages the school, for which it requires us to provide a solution for access to some classrooms on the upper level. Although the requirement was a ladder; the access point and relationship with the main courtyard of all levels of the school, triggered multiple opportunities for us.

It is decided to provide a solution through a ramp, through which, during its journey, it provides possible relationships with level 0.0, which we will call square. The classrooms that are accessed are of initial level and therefore this aspect seemed essential to us to be able to generate intermediate situations of appropriation of the route. As we cross the route we find slides and viewpoints. The ramp responds to the daily activity of connecting two specific points, but it is also related to eventualities such as school events. The ramp revolves around a deciduous tree, which also participates as an educator of the seasons of the year.

The square is resolved in the form of rings that surround the tree in its center and that to finish shaping the appropriation by the kids who attend the school, some multipurpose benches were added using topographical resources. The ramp is resolved in concrete with an inverted beam towards the interior and more open towards the exterior. The chromatic scale in blue tones and pink accompany the sense of integration of gender and cultural diversity.