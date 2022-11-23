Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

Save
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsAnwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior PhotographyAnwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, HandrailAnwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, FacadeAnwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Institutional Buildings
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: Shape Architecture Practice + Research
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  18000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Phil Handforth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Saint-Gobain, ASCENDER Seating, Jiso Iluminacion, Lindner
  • Lead Architects : Abdulla Al Shamsi, Ali Torabi
  • Interior Designers : Khaider Plaza, Christine Zacheria, Hamideh Ranjbar
  • Design Team : Muzammil Contractor, Mohammed Khader, Walid Boudegga, Ibrahim Batcha
  • City : Abu Dhabi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Phil Handforth

Text description provided by the architects. Established in Abu Dhabi, right at the heart of the city’s diplomatic district, this facility was conceived to support the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry through the education of young diplomats and government leaders. Rooted in Arab tradition and culture, an introverted building was created, with the play of outer opacity and internal transparency serving as a major motif. Diplomacy requires an openness to the world. This characteristic has been expressed through the large, welcoming glazed portals on either side of the opaque cubic form, as well as the proliferation of communal and collaborative spaces, and the site’s borderless integration into its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography
© Phil Handforth
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 24 of 35
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Facade
© Phil Handforth

The building’s envelope has been designed to combat the harsh elements of the regional climate, while also representing the nation’s strength. The simplicity of form can be seen in the cubic mass housing of both classrooms and offices for staff and faculty. Three portions of the mass extend outward, continuing the solidarity of the building’s shape.  

Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Phil Handforth
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 29 of 35
Section BB
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Phil Handforth
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography
© Phil Handforth

Concerns of sustainability are addressed via the double skin façade. A high-performance glazing system acts as the first defense against solar heat gain, doubled by an outer skin of perforated aluminum screens. These panels diffuse sunlight throughout the interior, without obstructing views. Each side of the building is encapsulated by different panel fold patterns, creating a unique rhythm of shadow and light that evolves throughout the day.  

Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Beam
© Phil Handforth
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Image 26 of 35
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Phil Handforth

Entry finds a central atrium that is expansive and well-lit, connecting every level. Wood-clad staircases wrap around the perimeter, encouraging movement. The main staircase widens near the student lounge to accommodate open gatherings. In the main auditorium, lighting, color, and texture all draw the eye toward the speaker’s stage.

Save this picture!
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Phil Handforth

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shape Architecture Practice + Research
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOfficesInstitutional buildingsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research" 23 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992578/anwar-gargash-diplomatic-academy-uae-shape-architecture-practice-plus-research> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags