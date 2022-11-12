Submit a Project Advertise
Omics Research Center / jaq - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Antoine Bonnafous

Omics Research Center / jaq - Exterior Photography, FacadeOmics Research Center / jaq - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOmics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, ChairOmics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, ChairOmics Research Center / jaq - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center
Paris, France
  • Architects: jaq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Antoine Bonnafous
Omics Research Center / jaq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Antoine Bonnafous

Text description provided by the architects. At the origin of this operation, there were two independent buildings, the building overlooking the street of Volontaires and the building on the campus of Pasteur Institute, in Paris.

Omics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, Windows
© Antoine Bonnafous

The street building, built in the late 90s was dedicated to housing, it consisted of small student rooms developing on nine levels. It was optimized for this kind of program and offered only a few openings and a very constrained floor height of 2.40m.

Omics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, Chair
© Antoine Bonnafous
Omics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Chair
© Antoine Bonnafous
Omics Research Center / jaq - Image 32 of 36
Plan - Ground floor
Omics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Antoine Bonnafous

The trays were cured and the facades are completely sawn to make way for a curtain wall and a corrugated steel cladding covering the entire project. The low height led to work on the expression of ducts and other technical elements innervating the building.

Omics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, Chair
© Antoine Bonnafous
Omics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, Chair, Door, Windows
© Antoine Bonnafous
Omics Research Center / jaq - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Antoine Bonnafous

The buildings now house offices and research laboratories dedicated to bioinformatics on more than 3200 square meters.

Project location

Address:Paris, France

