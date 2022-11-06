Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio

Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio

Save
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio

Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardStudio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, WindowsStudio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, ChairStudio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Beam+ 29

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Rama Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  730
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José de la Torre, Isabel Delgado
  • Lead Architects : Carolina Rodas, Felipe Donoso, Carla Chávez
  • Team : José Loyo, Cristina Salazar, Diego Quilatuña, Jhosue Cabascango, Bryan Vinueza
  • City : Quito
  • Country : Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© José de la Torre

Text description provided by the architects. The project is developed in the neighborhood of Guápulo in Quito, it is an old indigenous settlement that went from being a town on the outskirts of the city to becoming an urban neighborhood with a heterogeneous population. Most of the houses are self-built and housed extended families. With the passage of time, they became rental houses mainly for artists, migrants, tourists, and students.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography
© José de la Torre
Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© José de la Torre

The proposal was to reform the 40-year-old self-made rental house containing nine housing spaces, three commercial spaces, and three bathrooms that were shared by the flowing community that inhabited the house. The pre-existing construction was in a precarious condition and had to be subjected to a study and structural reform. Due to this, the property was partially abandoned. The intention of the reform was to minimize the investment required to recover the spaces and make them safe and of higher spatial quality for the reinsertion of new uses and inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair
© José de la Torre
Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© José de la Torre

The pre-existing construction was built in stages and each one with different materials and construction systems, including adobe, rammed earth, concrete slabs, wooden mezzanines, block, zinc, brick, tile, etc. The response to this variety of materials was to respect all of them and to work on details for each of the spaces.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© José de la Torre

We take the rental house as a case study of discovery, removing layers and adding utilitarian elements. We wanted to prove that self-built elements, currently abandoned and precarious, can be reformed and re-inhabited with a low budget, opening the range of options for other highly deteriorated houses in the sector. The rental house was understood from the perspective of the neighborhood, taking into consideration its mixed uses where various activities can be developed along the slope and the terraces of the project. The reforming investments are mostly focused on the interiors of habitable spaces and the exteriors are the result of the appropriation of the neighbors who will gradually keep improving them.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© José de la Torre

Reform Strategies

The existing structure is mixed, it does not respond to structural axes, and was developed according to the needs of the family during 40 years of construction. The structural reform focuses on lightening the construction, removing everything that adds weight to the structure, spatial purification, surface components, and coatings. Subsequently, new pieces of metal are attached as porticos that reinforce the facades and tie together the mezzanine to form a single structural body.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Image 22 of 29
Axo

Most of the surfaces had humidity due to not allowing the load-bearing rammed earth walls that are close to the hill to breathe. This generated water chambers in the walls. For this reason, the coatings were removed and the walls were ventilated. The earth from the location itself was used as a pigment and raw material for the manufacturing of earth paint that was used for covering the surfaces and unifying the materials.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Isabel Delgado
Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Isabel Delgado

All the existing wood was recovered through a treatment process based on natural oils and pesticides, and the pieces with openings were reinforced. The floors were reconfigured, polished, and reused.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© José de la Torre

The only piece added to the house was a modular space with the possibility of disassembling it if required. The pieces are standardized and assembled by means of screws. This module generates a framework that unites the rear garden attached to the hill and the view of the Tumbaco valley.

Save this picture!
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rama Estudio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionEcuador
Cite: "Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio" [Casa taller Guápulo / Rama Estudio] 06 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991663/studio-house-guapulo-rama-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags