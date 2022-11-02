Submit a Project Advertise
  Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International

Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International

Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International

Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsOcean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamOcean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail, BeamOcean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Beam+ 28

Campus, University
Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ray Truter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The client brief called for the creation of a new ‘entrance’ building and identity for the Nelson Mandela University Ocean Sciences Campus, while also providing a series of dedicated academic spaces within a specialized research environment. The building is conceptualized as a large internal veranda space, articulated as a triple-volume, multi-layered foyer space which links the main circulation spine with the more private spaces within. The internal planning contains a number of dedicated research spaces, specialized laboratories, offices, and meeting areas as well as an eight-meter-deep diving tank used for training purposes, which also forms an integral part of the western façade articulation.

Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Ray Truter Photography
Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Image 27 of 28
Diagram - Concept
Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Ray Truter Photography

A three-dimensional sun-screen layer further articulates the main building façade while defining a unique aesthetic internally through the ever-changing shadow patterns throughout the day. The building structure is conceptualized as a stereometric composition between exposed concrete and structural steel, distinctly articulated within the main Foyer space thereby creating a clear rhythm along the main circulation spine. Integration of the dive tank element within the main façade also posed a number of structural and circulation challenges while at the same time offering a unique character presence along the main building façade.

Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail, Beam
© Ray Truter Photography
Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Image 19 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Ray Truter Photography

Internally the building seeks to integrate various layers of landscaping and passive design elements thereby creating a ‘living’ aspect to the main Foyer spaces. This also offers users the opportunity to engage with the building on various levels either as a visitor as well as dedicated users. The choice of internal finishes aims to find a balance between long-term low maintenance while creating an overall spatial aesthetic of a distinctly contemporary academic institution.

Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ray Truter Photography
Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Image 28 of 28
Section - AA
Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Ray Truter Photography

External landscaping was carefully integrated along the building edges aiming to create positive spaces offering opportunities for engagement and interaction. The new building further seeks to establish a clear visual identity and point of reference within the Campus which is largely dominated by 2-storey utilitarian structures constructed throughout the 1970s.

Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ray Truter Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Port Elizabeth, South Africa

SVA International
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCampusEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySouth Africa
Cite: "Ocean Sciences Campus Extensions NMU / SVA International" 02 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

