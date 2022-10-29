FVS Home Office / JXA Studio

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Mind the gap, appearing massively with concrete facade impression interspersed with lines on the fence and the walls with gaps. Visually, the gaps become the analogy for pause, breathing, and release. The gaps function as the entrance for direct sunlight and air to circulate and also reduce surrounding noise.

A client’s wish to create a space to accommodate their business that includes a shop, office and coworking space has led to the idea of building an architectural work in the middle of a densely populated area with limited road access, to represent a wise, calm, but uplifting character. It is a challenge to make this building an icon in the surrounding environment, as well as an analogy for a company that stands out among the crowd. The application of exposed concrete material for the building facade generates a raw and honest aesthetic element. This precast concrete functions as the heat and noise reducer with bare minimum maintenance.

From the front, the ironwood floor spread across the retail room area on the ground floor. The axis orientation of the room is adjusted to be aligned with the main door opening at the corner of the land, making it unique and attractive. The circulation flow is then directed to the middle area which consists of the pantry, living room, and inner courtyard. The living room area is layered with solid wooden lines and furnished with a spiral staircase that becomes the focal point of the room. The staircase is provided with a skylight and roof window, allowing abundant sunlight to enter from the morning until the evening. Hence, the concept of the enclosed room can still be comfortable with the presence of large entrances for sunlight and air.

The orientation of the area to communicate with customers and communities is arranged to face the back of the land where the courtyard can serve as an open discussion area with privacy. The area uses bricks laid in a unique pattern to create a more dynamic and creative space that matches the purpose of the area. Several benches made of andesite stones having the size of 1-2 meters that are simply placed in the garden are added to support the overall concept. To anticipate the high rainfall season, this semi-open space is designed with a smart sliding canopy that can be activated simply by remote control when it is about to rain. The overall architectural design is made with a message to show that those created spaces are able to give a stimulus and a condition where the occupants can be more creative, collaborative, and keen on developing their business.