It Is Possible to Add a Bathroom Anywhere: How Does a Macerator Work?

We have written a lot about the adaptive reuse of buildings and how this should become an even more important activity for architects in the future. Focusing on interiors, it consists of adapting spaces to new demands, promoting quality and comfort, and often incorporating new technologies into a space. Whether adding a new bedroom, organizing a home office, or transforming a historical building into an office, the architects' creativity allows them to create interesting environments without the need for demolishing. But one thing that tends to make designers scratch their heads in concern is how to include bathrooms and all the complication that it entails. This is because adding a simple toilet usually requires breaking slabs, walls, and floors, working with thick plumbing, and, above all, spending a lot of money and time. There is, however, the possibility of using a macerating pump system - a straightforward, affordable solution for creating a complete or half bathroom practically anywhere.

A macerator is a device that is attached to the toilet, sink, and shower and that, through a rapidly rotating stainless steel cutting blade, converts solids and fluids into a fine paste that is discharged under pressure through small diameter pipes.

Basically, when the flush is triggered, the effluent flows into the macerator, and when the water level rises, the pressure activates the device, causing the stainless steel blades to rotate at 3,600 revolutions per minute, grinding the effluent into small particles. When this process is complete, the effluent is pumped to the soil stack or a septic tank through a single small diameter pipe (¾ inch or 1 inch), which is much simpler to fit on site.

The main advantage of this system is that it can be installed on any finished floor of a building, wherever it is most suitable within the layout, without the need for floor excavation or installation of sewer branches. The only piping is the water supply for the points and a single sewer outlet at the back of the part that receives waste from sinks, showers and the toilet. With this, it is possible to have a complete bathroom up and running in half a day's work.

Its reduced dimensions also allow it to be easily concealed, whether behind the toilet or within bathroom furniture. Even if the macerator is visible, its discreet design will not interfere with the room's aesthetic choices.

To prevent accidents and leaks (and add peace of mind for the users), macerating systems can be compatible with alarm systems that include a loud audible alarm, along with a solenoid valve installed in the water supply that comes in to shut off any incoming water, preventing flooding from occurring and protecting your residential or commercial space.

