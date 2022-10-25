Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN

House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN

Save
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN

House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamHouse in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsHouse in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, Beam+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Bunkyo City, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. 33 years old, a reinforced concrete building of 3 floors with a basement has been renovated as an office and residence.

The surrounding area has been developed with bookbinding and printing-related factories. At the beginning of the building, the lower half of the building was used as a printing factory as well and the upper half was used as a residence. About 10 years ago, the whole building was converted into a house and used by a second owner. At this time the third owner renovated it again.

Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Windows
© Takumi Ota

In this renovation, we did not design everything from the beginning but proceeded with dismantling. The elements of the past that emerged from the present finishes gave us great inspiration to design. The process of design can be said, “rediscovery”.

Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Image 24 of 27
Plan - 3rd Floor
Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Takumi Ota

For example, to let in the natural light and wind to every corner of the house, we demolished a closed staircase and created a lightwell that penetrates the five floors from the basement to the penthouse. At first, the idea was to remove all the stairs, but since the reinforcing bars appeared unexpectedly beautifully during the dismantling, we left the bars as they were and created a "green staircase" that plants entwine.

Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Image 23 of 27
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Takumi Ota

In order to give a new finish to the outer wall, we tried to scrape the existing plastering finish which the second owner had added, and behind it, we found beautiful glossy tiles at the beginning of the building. We thought it would be a good contrast with the green of the newly planted trees, so we decided to polish and reuse them.

Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Takumi Ota

In such a way, while proceeding with demolishing, we carefully read the existing shapes and materials, and sometimes we have given new meanings to them.

Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Image 27 of 27
Section

Since most of the neighboring buildings are 2-stories high, we located the living room on the third floor to have an open view of near botanical garden’s great green. Bedrooms separated by a white box of bathrooms are located on the second floor. The upper two floors are split into two parts in the plan. One with a brick floor including the green staircase and actual stairs newly installed is a space for circulation, like a street in a city. The other with wooden flooring is more for private space.

Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Takumi Ota

The lower part of the office is still updating. It’s an experimental space where our new challenge will be implemented as a first trial, such as self-built shelves or stairs by digital fabrication method.

Save this picture!
House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MAMM DESIGN
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "House in Myougadani / MAMM DESIGN" 25 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991028/house-in-myougadani-mamm-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags