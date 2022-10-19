Announcing "Women in Architecture" Documentary

To make our world a better place, everyone should have an idea of how architecture works and what it can have an impact on.

Thinking on how to share empowering stories about women who are making an impact on the built environment through architecture, we partnered with filmmaker Boris Noir who developed the concept for the documentary “Women in Architecture”. The project has been initiated by Sky-Frame to shed more light on the role of women in architecture, by increasing their visibility and empowering them to realize their full potential.

We reached out to three architects in three different countries, in different stages of their career, but with a lot in common: recognized practitioners, with a passion for education, working with communities, and a sensibility towards the needs of society and the built environment.

The protagonists shared with us a variety of fundamental topics, such as their perspectives on being a woman in an industry led by men, how to balance work and private life, and general challenges women experience in the profession. Their enthusiasm provides a space for reflection and inspiration.

Why a film? Boris states that “Architecture is very emotional, very vibrant, both in the process of its creation and in its finished expression. The biggest challenge is to capture these emotions of something immobile in a motion picture, to let them have an effect on the viewer. The idea was to show the real life of architects. Who are the people behind the finished projects? How do they live? What drives them to make architecture, how do they inspire themselves? In our film "Women in Architecture," the viewer is taken on a twenty-minute journey to three very different world metropolises and breathes in the lives of our protagonists. The architecture, which plays a secondary role in our film, has a completely different effect as a result”.

In the United States, Mexico and Germany, the protagonists opened us a window into their personal and professional lives, sharing what inspires them, what motivates them, how they work, how they collaborate, how they share and give back, how they see and understand the world, what architecture means to them. “Despite all their cultural and professional differences, our three protagonists are very similar. They are united by a passionate love for their work, inimitable energy, and a great amount of humanity. All three have made a huge contribution to our very special project”, added Boris.

From the intense streets of New York, to the cultural richness of Mexico City, to the dynamism of Berlin, we also had the chance to visit their projects, and share with the clients and users, witnessing the impact of their work.

Thank you Toshiko, Gabriela and Johanna for inspiring and being a role model for those who are studying architecture or are starting their professional careers.

During the next few weeks we will share with you more about their careers and projects, through in-depth profiles.

