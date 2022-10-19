Topography, Legislation and Landscape: What to Consider When Building a House

Save this picture! Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

One of the first decisions to be made when designing a house is where to place it on the site. Whether it's a large or small plot, house placing impacts the architecture of the building itself and its relation with the neighborhood. Therefore, it must be carefully thought out and designed.

It is common to see houses with similar typologies in residential neighborhoods and gated communities due to their placement on their land, among other factors. Projects often seek to make the most of the land without paying attention to other important factors, such as the context and the residents' routines. Here are some factors to consider when starting your home project.

Regulation and Standards

Laws and standards exist to regulate setbacks, templates, minimum and maximum built area, and other factors that impact the volume of the work when building a new house. Despite some limitations, these standards guarantee some minimum insolation and soil permeability conditions. Following the rules and laws does not mean limiting the project but adapting it to coexistence in the neighborhood and the city.

Alencar House / Leo Romano. Image © Edgard Cesar

House in Montañeses Street / BHY arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Natural Land Conditions

One of the most interesting aspects of the allocation of a new residence on the land is in the analysis of its natural conditions, considering factors such as topography, sunlight and existing vegetation. Besides implementing the construction taking into account shading and solar trajectory, it is also necessary to study the best way to adapt to the topography or how to site the house without impacting so much on the existing vegetation.

Industrialized House rNrH / Juan Marco arquitectos. Image © Diego Opazo

Las Marías House / Santiago Viale + Daniella Beviglia. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

View

Another factor is the relationship between the house and the framing of the views around it. In the case of large plots in less dense areas, one must study and combine the views with the sunlight to ensure the context use. It is also possible to consider building discrete barriers to protect yourself from what you do not want to see. On smaller plots in denser places, the view does not need to be from the landscape but the neighboring trees and the sky, almost like a detail of everyday life.

Earth House / TAY Arquitetura Ecológica. Image © Maurício Araújo

Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image © Julia Novoa

Relationship With the Surroundings

Another factor to consider when deciding where to place a new home is the connection with the neighborhood. In this sense, it is necessary to understand the routine of the residents and how the relationship with the street and the neighboring residences will be, taking into account the privacy of the environment. The relationship between the house with its surroundings is as important as the opposite. Ensuring that the house does not obstruct views or create awkward situations with neighbors because of windows and environments too close to each other is also necessary.

Knot House / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura. Image © Marc Torra_fragments.cat

Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

Beyond the placement, the materials, openings, and levels determine the architecture. However, choosing the location is the beginning. It is the stage that outlines the arrival at the house, the views and the daily paths the residents will have, and the relationship the house will have with its neighborhood. Therefore, it has to be carefully studied to extract the best from the land conditions.