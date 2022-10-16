Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Switzerland
  5. Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects

Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Basel, Switzerland
Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Weisswert

Text description provided by the architects. A permeable pavilion - a pivot point in the park. The starting point for this project was an exposed-concrete building designed by the architect Erwin Glaser, which has served as a school and daycare center since its opening in 1970. The two-story pavilion is situated in a “traffic garden,” a large green space with a miniature street network where children can learn and practice the rules of the road. The structure is built into a slope at the southern end of the complex and serves as a pivot point between the quiet of the park and the urban space around it.

Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Concrete, Beam
© Weisswert
Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Weisswert

While the building had undergone various adaptations and alterations in the past, its underlying architectural quality was excellent. Our job was to do a complete overhaul that would restore that excellence and add value through targeted structural modifications. At the heart of the design is a spacious oak-paneled volume that occupies the center of the ground floor and houses infrastructural elements such as an information board, restrooms, and a small kitchen.

Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Weisswert

The building’s main public-facing functions are fluidly arranged around this core. From the lobby, visitors cross to a balcony with an external staircase to reach the traffic garden below. The permeability of the structure is further enhanced by a new entrance area on the lower level, which combines what were formerly two structurally separate halves into a functional unit, thereby simplifying many day-to-day activities.

Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography
© Weisswert
Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Image 17 of 23
Plan - City level
Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography
© Weisswert

The material palette is reduced to a minimum of basic elements that recall the building’s original look. The public-facing spaces share a continuous acoustic wood-slat ceiling in oak, while round pendant lamps create a unified horizon. The floors are made of a durable, polished cement material, echoing the pavement outside.

Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Windows
© Weisswert
Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Weisswert

The floor-to-ceiling doors, the wood-and-metal-framed windows, and the wet areas bring color into the building. After extensive renovation, the raw look of the original exposed-concrete facade has been restored; together with the aluminum of the window frames, it forms a robust envelope around the structure.

Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Weisswert

Project location

Address:Wasgenring 158, 4055 Basel, Switzerland

Lukas Raeber Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSwitzerland
Cite: "Traffic Garden School / Lukas Raeber Architects" 16 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990498/traffic-garden-school-lukas-raeber-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

