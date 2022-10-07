Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Flintstone6 House / Mitti

Flintstone6 House / Mitti

Save
Flintstone6 House / Mitti

Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Exterior Photography, GardenFlintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, WoodFlintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, KitchenFlintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Bathroom+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kodiga Timmanapalli, India
  • Site Engineer : Mohamad Shabeeb N
  • Intern : Nikhil Panicker
  • Carpentry : Sarath Prasad and team
  • Waterproofing : DRF
  • City : Kodiga Timmanapalli
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. With the COVID-19 pandemic and consistent lockdowns causing shifts in our routines and growing uncertainty about the future of urban life, Mr. Abhishek Ubale and Mrs. Sunaina from Bangalore decided to buy a farm in Sanctity Ferme, a farming community on the outskirts of the city of Bangalore. The community, which was practicing organic farming techniques and promoting its vision of consistent contact with the natural surroundings, was already planning for sustainable model houses for the residents. This became the perfect opportunity to explore the possibility of how we can build sensibly in untouched virgin landscapes.

Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Image 21 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Wood
© Syam Sreesylam

The idea was to camouflage the building into its surroundings, so, as to not stand out as an eyesore in the scenic landscape. Also, the COVID situation posed a limitation on the availability of raw materials, compelling us to focus on incorporating the available materials like soil and waste into the building using a technique called as Debris Wall Construction.

Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Exterior Photography
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Image 23 of 26
Section AA
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam

Flintstone6 is designed as a modern building with a sustainable flair, hidden inside a Mango grove amongst the arid landscape. The 2-bed cottage has a multi-functional hall with an open kitchen. The house has parallel walls on the northern and southern sides that mimic the characteristics of the Rocky Mountains in the Cauvery basin region. Trees cohabit with the building, making it an extension of nature.

Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography
© Syam Sreesylam

The composite Casuarina-glazed roof acts as a sundial and the composite Casuarina-ferrocement roof doubles up as a party terrace. The Stair-room was inverted to avoid building an upper storey which would have been an obstruction in the neighbors' view of the farm.

Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Sink, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Image 24 of 26
Section BB

The Interiors were planned very minimally and subtly toned down to not steal the thunder of the Debris Walls using a neutral material palette. The rock bed in the master bedroom is a reclaimed quarry waste piece from the nearby abandoned quarry. Basins have been carved out from granite boulders picked from landfills. Some of the furniture also has been made from reclaimed wood, thus tying into the theme of the house of reusing and being sustainable.

Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Interior Photography, Brick
© Syam Sreesylam

The landscape is designed keeping in mind the arid theme, corresponding to the region's dry climate, composed of indigenous cactus plants, granite quarry waste for the paving, and river stones lining up to form a koi pond.

Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Exterior Photography
© Roshan Satish Paliath
Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Image 25 of 26
Section D - Detail of Poured Earth

Flintstone6 is an abode rooted deep in nature, humbly blending in, to do its job – to be invisible in the landscape.

Save this picture!
Flintstone6 House / Mitti - Exterior Photography
© Roshan Satish Paliath

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mitti
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Flintstone6 House / Mitti" 07 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990119/flintstone6-house-mitti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags