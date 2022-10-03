Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani

House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani

Save
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani

House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamHouse in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, BeamHouse in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailHouse in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Osaka, Japan
  • Constructions : Inase Construction Co. Ltd.
  • City : Osaka
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. Relationships are created by the single-story garden's floor, roof, walls, and openings. This house is the architect's residence. The site is in a quiet residential area on a gentle slope and is bordered on the north by a lush green row of Japanese white oak and a large camphor tree. The district has a setback distance from the site boundary, allowing for more space between neighboring buildings. Therefore, we thought it would be possible to create a landscape that would harmonize with the surrounding environment by creating an encircling path of continuous greenery from the north side down along the open garden to the courtyard, thereby bringing a lush green environment into the house.

Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Image 25 of 36
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Koichi Torimura

In addition, the base of the building is 1m higher than the front street, so the interior is not visible from the outside, even though the residence has large open windows. The front garden, courtyard, living room, and north garden are configured as if enclosed, creating a relationship in which each place appears to overlap.

Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Image 29 of 36
South Elevation
Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Image 34 of 36
South North Section

Furthermore, the floor level gradually changes from the entrance to the courtyard, deck terrace, sitting room, bathroom, and bedrooms at 450mm intervals. The roof and eaves gently connect each room to the courtyard while sloping continuously. The overlapping of the walls and greenery creates a rich relationship between the interior and exterior with a sense of depth, and the openings in the roof that allow the sky to appear and disappear, the different floor levels, and the overlapping of the greenery on the ground creates a sense of horizontal depth, enclosure, and overlapping of upper and lower levels, creating a variety of expressions and a sense of comfort as if the building is gently protected. The house is designed to be a comfortable place to live.

Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Koichi Torimura

Throughout the structure, playful shadows are cast by trees and the roof, while radiant beams of sunlight illuminate the floor and walls allowing visitors to enjoy a scene that changes with the seasons. When the windows are opened, the sloping roof guides a gentle breeze inward, and the scent of greenery brings a pleasant sense of unity. This is a residence where one can enjoy the relationship between the greenery, the surrounding environment, and the various parts of the residence. 

Save this picture!
House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Koichi Torimura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Masaaki Mitani
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Tondabayashi / Masaaki Mitani" 03 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989919/house-in-tondabayashi-masaaki-mitani> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream