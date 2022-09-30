Snøhetta+Hassell Transform Sydney's Harborside

Snøhetta+Hassell were selected by competition to redesign Harbourside in Darling Harbour, Sydney. Expected to kick off in 2023, the 42-story residential tower and the 13500 square meters of public spaces will extend along the over 240 meters of water frontage within Sydney's iconic Darling Harbor area. Property developer Mirvac target to achieve 5 and 6 Star Green Star and WELL ratings, making the project one of Australia's most sustainable districts.

+ 5

The jury, including the NSW Government Architect and the City of Sydney, selected Snøhetta+Hassell's design because it embraced a vision to create a place that brings people together. The concept is defined by a network of welcoming public open spaces featuring natural materials and vegetation. The project will deliver 10,000 square meters of public domain, including 3,500 square meters for Guardian Square, turning the area of Pyrmont's bridge into and new neighborhood park and community meeting place.

The project looks forward to a contextual and timeless design that continues the tradition of shared public space, honoring the first nations Gadigal and Wangal. The plan also honors traditions and the natural landscape of the site. The harbor is layered with a rich and long history called Tumbalong; it was a gathering place for thousands of years for Aboriginal people. Dr. Daniele Hromek, a consultant from Djinjama Indigenous Corporation, has been involved in all aspects of the design and opened up the understanding of Connection to Country.

Related Article WilkinsonEyre and Architectus Unveil Design of New Wellness-Focused Office Tower in Melbourne

The 42-story tower will have approximately 24,000 square meters of office space, 7,000 square meters of retail, and 350 luxury apartments. Apartments will be designed to meet the high standards of sustainability and livability to achieve net carbon positive and become Australia's most sustainable precincts. With an investment of $2 billion, the project is expected to support more than 2,000 construction jobs and create nearly 4,500 additional jobs upon completion.

Save this picture! Sidney. Image via Alison Furuto via Shutterstock

Harbourside will be an iconic urban landmark at the heart of Sydney. The reactivation will turn Darling Harbour into a world-class retail, residential, commercial workplace, and entertainment precinct for Australians and visitors. Sydney Opera was also under renovation and reopened in September 2022. The project is part of Decade of Renewal, a 10-year program of renovation that works totaling almost $300 million to upgrade the World Heritage-listed monument ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2023.