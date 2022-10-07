Submit a Project Advertise
World
  The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld's Work

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work

Fashion designer Paul Smith, British band Radiohead and Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman seem to have nothing in common, except for being constantly mentioned as major inspirations for São Paulo architect Isay Weinfeld. A multidisciplinary range of influences that says a lot about his personality and, accordingly , about his works.

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 2 of 15The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 3 of 15The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 4 of 15The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 5 of 15+ 15

Born in São Paulo in 1952, Isay Weinfeld graduated in architecture from Universidade de Mackenzie but, from an early age, shared his professional passion with other disciplines, especially cinema. Between 1974 and 1984, Isay made fourteen short films in partnership with the architect, Márcio Kogan. The last one, Idos com o Vento (1983), was awarded at the festivals in Gramado, in Brazil, and in Huela, in Spain. In addition to short films, the duo filmed the feature film Fogo e Paixão (1988), which mocks the architectural and urban problems of São Paulo.

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 15 of 15
360° Building / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In the world of architecture, his different passions and influences converge on elegant and minimalist works, designed to offer welcoming and surprising environments, according to the wishes of each client. This affinity between architect and client, by the way, is considered by Isay a fundamental tool for the success of the project. His design, therefore, results from a natural connection between the architect's creativity and the client's desire. According to him, it is not a simple commercial relationship, but a poetic one.

In addition to references from other disciplines, within the architectural field it is possible to see in his works a strong influence of Mies Van Der Rohe, Oscar Niemeyer and Lina Bo Bardi in the composition of volumes and in the selective palette of materials, such as stone and timber. Besides them, it is possible to mention the Mexican architect Aurélio Martinez Flores as a great reference for his works, which are characterized by pure geometry, use of natural lighting, internal patios and layouts that surprise the user.

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 8 of 15
Fazenda Boa Vista - Spa / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Since 1973, at the head of his office located in Vila Madalena, west of São Paulo, Isay Weinfeld has collected national and international awards, and his production encompasses architectural projects, furniture design, scenography and films. According to his definition, “this diversity, the result of a clear purpose, more than luck or chance, is based on the certainty that multidisciplinary action is essential to fostering a sharp creative spirit, and that professional practice is refined not only with constant exercise, but also with rigorous design, bold experimentation and tireless research in building a repertoire”.

Get to know some of Isay Weinfeld's main works below.

Fasano Las Piedras Hotel / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 4 of 15
Fasano Las Piedras Hotel / Isay Weinfeld. © FG + SG

Livraria da Vila / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 12 of 15
Livraria da Vila / Isay Weinfeld. ©Leonardo Finotti

360° Building / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 3 of 15
360° Building / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fazenda Boa Vista – Equestrian Center Clubhouse / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 9 of 15
Fazenda Boa Vista – Equestrian Center Clubhouse / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Espaço Havaianas / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 13 of 15
Espaço Havaianas / Isay Weinfeld. © Nelson Kon

Oito Building / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 6 of 15
Oito Building / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Dpot / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 11 of 15
Dpot / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fazenda Boa Vista - Spa / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 10 of 15
Fazenda Boa Vista - Spa / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Piracicaba / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 14 of 15
Casa Piracicaba / Isay Weinfeld. Cortesia de Isay Weinfeld

La Petite Afrique Building / Isay Weinfeld

The Poetics of Multidisciplinarity: Getting to Know Isay Weinfeld’s Work - Image 7 of 15
La Petite Afrique Building / Isay Weinfeld. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

