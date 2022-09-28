Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte

Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte

Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte

Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, GardenCollective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCollective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Interior Photography, Fence, Facade, Handrail, SteelCollective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Handrail+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Châlons-en-Champagne, France
  • Project Managers : Élodie Adam, Victor Huttois
  • Photography : Sergio Grazia Photographe
  • Design Office : ETNR
  • Lighting Designers : Thorn
  • City : Châlons-en-Champagne
  • Country : France
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia Photographe
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Image 18 of 25
Master Plan
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia Photographe

Text description provided by the architects. The « Les Aulnes » project consists of 18 housing units divided into 6 buildings. Each plot was developed on 3 stories so, ground floor +2. Each level has an apartment with a stairwell on the northeast side. The living areas open onto loggias facing southwest and offer views of the vegetation and the canal.

Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sergio Grazia Photographe
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Image 19 of 25
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia Photographe

The typology of the length is interesting for its triple orientation and its «house» profile. On this project, the council preferred to offer residents comfort through almost semi-individual dwellings. Each plot is positioned so as to have a distance from existing buildings, other plots, and public spaces. This distancing is transcribed by privatized green spaces on the ground floor, shared green spaces, and filtering swales.

Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia Photographe
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Sergio Grazia Photographe
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sergio Grazia Photographe

The Northeast facades are treated in solid metal cladding on the ground floor and micro-perforated metal clad on the first and second storeys. This transparency shows the metal frame of the stairwell using the principle of verticality of half-timbering. All the facades are treated in solid metal cladding with vertical ribs, in the continuity of the metal containers on the cover. The fence on the canal path from Châlons to Saint Martin will be partially treated by a vegetated fence to accentuate the landscape image on the canal side. The project becomes a visual landmark in the city by the bold choice of its color.

Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sergio Grazia Photographe
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia Photographe
Save this picture!
Collective housing « Les Aulnes » in Châlons-en-Champagne / philippe gibert architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Garden
© Sergio Grazia Photographe

Project location

Address:51 Rue du Faubourg St Antoine, 51000 Châlons-en-Champagne, France

