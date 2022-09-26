Submit a Project Advertise
Ton Villas / RDMA

Ton Villas / RDMA

Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Chair, GardenTon Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardTon Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, DoorTon Villas / RDMA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: RDMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nilai Asia, KIE
Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Handrail
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Featuring four guest houses and two spacious meeting halls overlooking a giant fishpond, the Ton Villas were designed for a client who likes to entertain large groups of people. The 3,500sqm property also features a large dining area and a lounge where guests can get together and mingle through games and music.

Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Courtyard
© KIE
Ton Villas / RDMA - Image 26 of 37
Plan - Ground Floor
Ton Villas / RDMA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nilai Asia

The various rooms and buildings on the property are connected by a series of corridors and footpaths which also helps to cool the property during the harsh sunny day while minimizing the use of air conditioning. To further help with the air circulation, wooden vertical slats and perforated concrete blocks are strategically placed throughout the property which also creates captivating silhouettes and shadows.

Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden
© Nilai Asia
Ton Villas / RDMA - Image 27 of 37
Plan - First Floor
Ton Villas / RDMA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nilai Asia
Ton Villas / RDMA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Nilai Asia

The client is a big fan of wooden structures. This is why wood was chosen as the primary material for the project, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. So big was the client’s love of the material, huge lumber, as well as live trees, were transported from hundreds of kilometers away to populate the site.

Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Nilai Asia

Wood is accented by the use of stone walls, concrete blocks, metal railings, and steel structures. There is also a play on the masses of the buildings which gives visitors different architectural and spatial experiences at various corners of the property. The project is also dotted with unique details that will captivate eagle-eyed visitors.

Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Nilai Asia
Ton Villas / RDMA - Image 32 of 37
Section A
Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Nilai Asia
Ton Villas / RDMA - Image 28 of 37
Elevation 1
Ton Villas / RDMA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nilai Asia

Inside the main building, the ceiling is covered by panels adorned with hundreds of discarded metal buttons. Meanwhile, the main building’s floor is covered with tiles printed with a custom motif using a silk screen printing technique. The use of unused buttons and silk screen technique are something that is close and dear to the client, the owner of one of Indonesia’s most popular denim brands.

Ton Villas / RDMA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© KIE

Cite: "Ton Villas / RDMA" 26 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989557/ton-villas-rdma> ISSN 0719-8884

