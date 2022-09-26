Ton Villas / RDMA

+ 37

Houses • Bandung, Indonesia Architects: RDMA

Area : 3500 m²

Year : 2019

Photographs : Nilai Asia, KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Featuring four guest houses and two spacious meeting halls overlooking a giant fishpond, the Ton Villas were designed for a client who likes to entertain large groups of people. The 3,500sqm property also features a large dining area and a lounge where guests can get together and mingle through games and music.

The various rooms and buildings on the property are connected by a series of corridors and footpaths which also helps to cool the property during the harsh sunny day while minimizing the use of air conditioning. To further help with the air circulation, wooden vertical slats and perforated concrete blocks are strategically placed throughout the property which also creates captivating silhouettes and shadows.

The client is a big fan of wooden structures. This is why wood was chosen as the primary material for the project, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. So big was the client’s love of the material, huge lumber, as well as live trees, were transported from hundreds of kilometers away to populate the site.

Wood is accented by the use of stone walls, concrete blocks, metal railings, and steel structures. There is also a play on the masses of the buildings which gives visitors different architectural and spatial experiences at various corners of the property. The project is also dotted with unique details that will captivate eagle-eyed visitors.

Inside the main building, the ceiling is covered by panels adorned with hundreds of discarded metal buttons. Meanwhile, the main building’s floor is covered with tiles printed with a custom motif using a silk screen printing technique. The use of unused buttons and silk screen technique are something that is close and dear to the client, the owner of one of Indonesia’s most popular denim brands.