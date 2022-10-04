Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. What Is Half-Timbered Architecture?

What Is Half-Timbered Architecture?

Contrary to what some people mistakenly say, half-timber is not a style, but a building technique. Brought to Brazil by German immigrants, it was used mainly in regions of Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. The technique has now become a strong attraction for tourists. But after all, what defines it?

According to author Angelina Wittmann: "The half-timbered construction method is the name given to the wooden structure, which articulated horizontally, vertically and inclined form a rigid and finished set through the fitting of wooden rafters. Only this. It is the current concept and can change according to the historical period, or even according to the concept of the German term – Fachwerk".

What Is Half-Timbered Architecture? - Image 3 of 5
Erfurt, Germany. Image: Lukas D. on Unsplash

This wooden frame is made with the pieces being connected together at the ends, creating a structural set that later has the spaces between them filled with other materials, which can vary from stone to rammed earth, giving a contrast that, together with the structural design, grants the characteristic beauty of the building technique - a fact that leads it to be confused with a style.

What Is Half-Timbered Architecture? - Image 2 of 5
Nürnberg, Germany. Image: Leonhard Niederwimmer on Unsplash

Such an aesthetic factor led to the creation of the "false half-timbered" - widely found in some Brazilian cities - which is said when wooden slats are glued to the facade and, as they do not correspond to the structural function, they serve only as decorative elements to imitate the secular building technique.

What Is Half-Timbered Architecture? - Image 5 of 5
Fronhausen, Germany. Image: Jonas Hoss on Unsplash

Wittmann demonstrates in her article Fachwerk, a técnica construtiva enxaimel (Fachwerk, the half-timbered building technique) that half-timbered has evolved over time, respecting existing technologies and materials in each context. If in the Middle Ages it was carried out by guilds of artisans or farmers, using mainly timber to make the fittings, after the industrial revolution, with the emergence of new tools and parts, other elements were incorporated into the technique.

What Is Half-Timbered Architecture? - Image 4 of 5
Lüneburg, Germany. Image: Justin Buchholz on Unsplash

References: WITTMMANN, Angelina. Fachwerk, a técnica construtiva enxaimel. In: Vitruvius. Accessed on 07/25/2022.

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "What Is Half-Timbered Architecture?" [O que é arquitetura enxaimel? ] 04 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

