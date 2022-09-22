Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE

Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE

Save
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE

Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Exterior PhotographyFlower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio, DeckFlower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, BeamFlower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
United States
  • Design Team : Dana AlMathkoor, Maria Carriero, Yan Chen, Jennifer Diep, Sbrissa Eleonora, Andrew Heid, Yawen Jin, James Kubiniec, Chung Ming Lam, Jean Lien, Naifei Liu, Alberto Andrés Silva Olivo, Jie Xie, Jialin Yuan, Daniel Zuvia
  • Horticultural & Ecological Consultant : Patrick Cullina Horticultural Design
  • Country : United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
Aerial view looking south. Surrounded by several hundred acres of agricultural land trust, the site receives immediate views of working farms and the Berkshire mountains in the distance. Inspired by these panoramas, a circular concept of timber pavilions captures views from every direction.. Image © Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The project reinterprets and expands on the glass house typology through its dynamic relationship to the native landscape and a plan configuration that organizes the six interlocking pavilions into “petals” around a central open courtyard.

Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
West facade. The project reconceives the “glass house” typology through dynamic relations to the natural landscape and native context. Two concentric glass envelopes negotiate competing demands for east-west views, while preserving thermal benefits of solar exposure in winter. . Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 31 of 38
Plan Oblique
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden
Courtyard view looking east. Native plantings fill the central garden courtyard providing summer shade and breezes. In winter, deciduous trees provide winter sun for the interiors. The landscape berm provides thermal insulation year-round.. Image © Iwan Baan

Partially excavated into a hillside, the project’s topography offers thermal insulation while modulating the interior spaces along spectrums of open to closed, public to private, above and below grade. Uphill to the west, clerestory windows illuminate the bedrooms and baths; while downhill to the east, the more public programs open to the surrounding landscape through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
Eastern horizon from living and kitchen threshold: The communal spaces connect dramatic panoramas and encourage a reverence and appreciation for nature.. Image Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 33 of 38
Plan
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE

Similarly, in plan, the six pavilions are oriented to optimize varying sun exposures and levels of privacy, while the cantilevered roof canopies provide weather protection, passive shading for the interior, and a dramatic frame that expands the transition from interior to exterior.

Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Beam, Patio
Living room towards guest bedroom pavilions: The stepped concrete foundation walls follow the undulating topography, and therefore, modulate interior atmospheres along spectrums of open to closed, public to private, as well as above and below grade.. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 36 of 38
Section Drawing. Uphill to the west, clerestory windows illuminate the near subterranean bedrooms and baths; while downhill to the east, the more public programs open to the surrounding landscape through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE

Structurally, each pavilion operates like a Miesian umbrella diagram—a canopy open to all sides—with an exposed concrete slab-on-grade below. The entire structure is vertically supported by load-bearing window frames and stabilized laterally by T- and L-shaped cores that conceal shear walls.

Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 35 of 38
Elevation
Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE

By consolidating the bathroom, storage, and mechanicals within these structural cores, the project maximizes usable space and minimizes poche. The resulting column-free interiors liberate interior movement and maintain clear sightlines between the internal landscape of the courtyard and the exterior landscape beyond. In striving to clarify and reduce the profile of architectural components, we find a balance for the structure’s spatial exuberance, while foregrounding the landscape and program.

Save this picture!
Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
North view towards master suite pavilion. Partially excavated into a hillside, the project’s topography not only offers thermal insulation, but also modulates interior atmospheres along spectrums of open to closed, public to private, as well as above and below grade.. Image Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NO ARCHITECTURE
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Flower House / NO ARCHITECTURE" 22 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989342/flower-house-no-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream