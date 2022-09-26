Why Gen Z Is Changing the Identity of Architecture

Save this picture! Photo by Sam Moghadam Khamseh, via Unsplash

Generation Z comprises people born after 1995. They grew along with the popularization of the internet and interact with the world by integrating all forms of available technology.

The diversity of available media, the speed in information traffic, the interactivity in the virtual environment and the daily use of these technological assets common today, influence the behavior of individuals of this generation, inspiring versatility, agility and curiosity.

They are also interested in diversity, participating in several groups at the same time, looking for connection points in different streams of thought and behavior, being inclusive in everything they do.

Currently, Gen Z makes up the majority of the student population worldwide, and data shows that by 2025, Gen Z workers will make up around 27% of the workforce.

In recent statistics from the University College Admission Service (UCAS), an independent UK shared admission service institution for higher education, 54,810 applications to study architecture were admitted in 2022, marking a 5% increase from the previous year's 51,980 applications. This continued the upward track from 2019, when 48,360 people applied to be architects at American and English universities.

And how is this generation relating to the world of architecture?

Digital World

First of all, architecture as a practice has gone digital; it's a career choice that fits this next generation's inherent skill set. Augmented reality, BIM, nanotechnologies, data analytics and AI – the digital age of architecture was made for the tech natives of Gen Z, and they know it.

3D modeling is a valued skill in thousands of industries, such as film, games and advertising and this generation appreciates cross-transferable skills, for example.

Architects working as game designers provide a realistic setting for the game and make the gaming experience even more immersive by incorporating emotions, feelings and sensations into the game.

This is the case of Dan Van Buren, one of the architects who helped to develop the game The Witness.

The game released in 2015 is believed to be the first collaboration between game developers, architects and landscape designers. The Witness is a game set on an island with few structures and mostly landscapes. Dan believes that after 5-7 years of design study for an efficient user experience, architects can conceptualize and help game developers create an immersive space to enhance the gaming experience.

Another example of the use of the internet and the digital world of this generation is the relation with social networks.

Young people around the world have used TikTok to reflect on urban issues with the hashtag #suburbs, and this has made Gen Z interested in urban policy and wanting to study city management.

This dialogue has changed the way this generation sees topics that are sometimes considered difficult and for many years historically dominated by patriarchy, pushing other generations away from important debates.

Skill Expansion

In addition, the additional skills developed while studying architecture also open up a multitude of new areas to work in beyond the immediate field, and this is one of the strong features of Gen Z who enjoy intersecting universes and connecting different streams of thought.

It will be common to see architects graduating and going to work in areas such as fashion, design, advertising, agronomy and even cooking.

This is the case of Russian Rustam Kungurov, an architect who wanted to expand his skills as an architect beyond paper. He started to study confectionery and bring his architect universe to the cakes.

In 2009, along with his sister who already had a bakery, he created @tortikannuchka, and their super well designed cakes started to hit Instagram.

Rustam has already fulfilled custom orders for brands such as Adidas, Nike, Spotify and Moma and has more than a million followers on instagram who love to watch his creative process.

Eco Generation

Finally, Gen Z is the most ecologically conscious generation we've ever seen. With around 40% of greenhouse gas emissions being produced by the construction industry, these young people are determined to change the narrative by doing what they do best.

They are ensuring that they are heard and thus can facilitate change, pushing construction sectors and product markets to transform and adopt green practices and labels in their processes.

Firms around the world have felt the need for this green adaptation and are hiring experts in natural and biomimetic architecture, such as Canadian Jamie Miller, who was hired by B+H to help the firm infuse its projects with designs from nature.

With the rapid advancement of technology, Gen Z will be able to bring promising skills and values that will benefit the architectural profession as well as the environment on a global level. As this generation continues to grow and develop alongside software, hardware, new techniques and materials that we have not yet imagined, there is no doubt that we will see a global professional exchange, bridging the gaps between different countries and industries. They will be a catalyst for a cultural exchange that aims to benefit everyone.

Via Tabulla.