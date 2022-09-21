Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects

House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Interior Photography, BeamHouse YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, BeamHouse YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: Niimori Jamison Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  124
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Carl Hansen and Son, NEW LIGHT POTTERY
  • Lead Architects : Yudai Niimori, James Jamison
  • Builder : Kohatsu
  • Collaborative Architects : Tadashi Yoneda
  • Structural Engineer : Jun Yanagimuro
  • Gardener : Tomonori Nakayama
  • Curtain Designer : Yuriko Nagayoshi
  • Furniture Builder : Yuki Matsumoto
  • City : Osaka
  • Country : Japan
House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. A pre-war map showed the Matsubara village to have been quite densely populated, with more than 80 houses, surrounded by fields. Since then, a high-growth period, the development of large-scale roads in the suburbs, and poor access to railway stations have meant that automobiles are the main means of transport for residents

House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Image 17 of 18
Plan

In spite of this, most live in traditional wooden houses largely unchanged since the end of the war, these rarely having room for onsite parking. As a result, many locals park their cars in shared private parking garages.

Such a garage is the subject site, which has been in the family since their great grandparents’ generation.

House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Historically somewhere in between traditional timber housing and the newer volume-built townhouses, this shared garage typology seemed to contribute to the pattern of the urban landscape in an understated and overlooked manner.

House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Image 18 of 18
Section

This remnant came to inform the envelope of the proposed house - of the two metal-clad, back-to-back garage volumes, one was retained as a source of income for the owner.  The other was retained, but stripped back to its structural components - left part unclad and part with new transparent cladding - reiterating the existing garage roofscape.

House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

This new volume, previously designed for the parking of cars, now became an indeterminate zone for the new residence.  Internally,  spaces are laid out adjacent and corresponding to the different parts of this semi-external area. Their floor coverings change along the original structural grid, suggesting rooms and creating new relationships between domestic spaces and activities.

House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

The new house roof starts at garage height, then twists toward the back of the site to accommodate the different internal spaces and activities.  At different points are the neighborhood, this roof appears as that of a house and others as a new garage volume.

House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Cite: "House YMIR / Niimori Jamison Architects" 21 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

