World
Hideout House / Pranala Associates

Hideout House / Pranala Associates

Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Exterior Photography, FacadeHideout House / Pranala Associates - Exterior PhotographyHideout House / Pranala Associates - Interior Photography, KitchenHideout House / Pranala Associates - Interior Photography, Handrail+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Principal Architects : Ronald Pallencaoe, Erick Laurentius, Darius Tanujoyo
  • Project Architects : Erick Laurentius, Hariza Farrasyafina
  • Furniture Consultant : Alpha Interdesign
  • City : Bandung
  • Country : Indonesia
Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in the first quarter of 2021, Hideout House is a house in a residential area close to the main road. Outside, the house looks hidden behind a tall concrete wall with only the second floor shown. 

Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Mario Wibowo
Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Image 26 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Handrail
© Mario Wibowo
Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Image 27 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor
Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sink, Countertop, Chair
© Mario Wibowo

However, as one steps inside the house through the main entrance, one can immediately notice a shallow pond at the lower level, complete with water trickling steadily on its wall. By design, this allows the architect to give the visitors two options; to continue to the semi-private area located on the same level or down to the communal area through the stairs. Ground leveling is also intended more spatial experience to the journey in the house. 

Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Mario Wibowo
Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Image 29 of 31
Section

The communal area has an elevated tatami floor facing the shallow pond. This area was inspired by the existence of communal public spaces within Indonesian society, but it is slowly getting harder to find ones in the modern urban lifestyle. Therefore, Pranala Associates intended to make a space where the house owners can interact freely or have many activities among each other or with their guests. In addition, the application of large, sliding glass doors makes a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor. 

Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo
Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

For Hideout House, Pranala Associates shows how luxury can get along with raw materials. Selected high-end furniture stands side by side with kayu ulin (ironwood) and concrete walls. All of those details can be found in a semi-private area. It’s an open space with tall glass windows with a view of the inner courtyard below. Opposite the window, rows of eucalyptus trees are planted next to the stairs to provide a different visual experience from various angles. Similar to the communal area, this also shows how indoor and outdoor elements can be brought into the same space by providing and placing sufficient details.

Hideout House / Pranala Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

About this office
Pranala Associates
Office

Cite: "Hideout House / Pranala Associates" 19 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

