Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign

Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings • Helsinki, Finland Architects: Futudesign

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 9500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Tuomas Uusheimo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Ceiling cassettes , Dowlights , Event space lighting , Folding walls , Granite Façade , Hyvinkään Puuseppien oy , Open office lighting

Lead Architect : Auvo Lindroos

Partner : Teemu Seppänen, Aleksi Niemeläinen, Iikka Airas

Project Architect : Erno Honkonenm, Veikka Entelä, Seppo Tusa

Interior Architect : Ines Wartiainen, Sanna Pietilä

Main Contractor : Yit Suomi Oy

Project Management Consulting : Indepro

Structural Engineering : Konstru

Geotechnical Engineering : Sipti consulting

Mechanical Engineering : Rampboll

Electrical Engineering : Rampboll

Firesafety : Jensen&Hughes

Sprinkler Design : Rampboll

Acoustic Consultants : Akukon

Quality Surveyor : Indepro

City : Helsinki

Country : Finland

Text description provided by the architects. The Mikonkatu 7 building is located in the center of Helsinki next to the nation’s main institutions: the University, the Ateneum Art Museum, the National Theatre, and the Railway station. Built 100 years ago, the edifice known as the Agros building was an example of Viennese Jugend style and progressive construction. Since then, it has undergone several changes.

The corner of Mikonkatu and Yliopistonkatu is transformed into a high-end office building with 6000 m2 of office space on six floors and 2000 m2 of commercial space on street level. The renovation of the historical, listed building includes the complete transformation of the corner tower and the top floor facade.

The tower is fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows to open magnificent views of Ateneum and the Railway Station, and the main entrance is moved to the corner to return the building to its original, sophisticated style. The top floor features arched windows, and the facade is painted with one color to create a unified, stylish exterior.

Futudesign’s concept stays true to the original architecture of the building by Selim A.Lindqvist and blurs the boundaries of historic and contemporary architecture to create a stylistic symbiosis. Many design details are inspired by original plans and applied to contemporary features such as corner towers and top floor arch windows.

The street level hosts several boutique spaces with large windows and a granite facade, transforming Mikonkatu into a lively, high-end shopping area. A four-story, glass-roofed extension is built in the inner courtyard to connect the office spaces and host modern office services such as an auditorium, meeting rooms, restaurants & cafes. Futudesign is also responsible for the interior design of the whole building.