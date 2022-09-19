Submit a Project Advertise
Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Exterior Photography, WindowsMikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailMikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsMikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography, Chair, Brick, Facade, Windows, Courtyard

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Helsinki, Finland
  • Architects: Futudesign
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  9500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tuomas Uusheimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ceiling cassettes, Dowlights, Event space lighting, Folding walls, Granite Façade, Hyvinkään Puuseppien oy, Open office lighting
  • Lead Architect : Auvo Lindroos
  • Partner : Teemu Seppänen, Aleksi Niemeläinen, Iikka Airas
  • Project Architect : Erno Honkonenm, Veikka Entelä, Seppo Tusa
  • Interior Architect : Ines Wartiainen, Sanna Pietilä
  • Main Contractor : Yit Suomi Oy
  • Project Management Consulting : Indepro
  • Structural Engineering : Konstru
  • Geotechnical Engineering : Sipti consulting
  • Mechanical Engineering : Rampboll
  • Electrical Engineering : Rampboll
  • Firesafety : Jensen&Hughes
  • Sprinkler Design : Rampboll
  • Acoustic Consultants : Akukon
  • Quality Surveyor : Indepro
  • City : Helsinki
  • Country : Finland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. The Mikonkatu 7 building is located in the center of Helsinki next to the nation’s main institutions: the University, the Ateneum Art Museum, the National Theatre, and the Railway station. Built 100 years ago, the edifice known as the Agros building was an example of Viennese Jugend style and progressive construction. Since then, it has undergone several changes.

Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Image 11 of 17
Plan - Ground floor

The corner of Mikonkatu and Yliopistonkatu is transformed into a high-end office building with 6000 m2 of office space on six floors and 2000 m2 of commercial space on street level. The renovation of the historical, listed building includes the complete transformation of the corner tower and the top floor facade.

Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography, Chair, Brick, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The tower is fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows to open magnificent views of Ateneum and the Railway Station, and the main entrance is moved to the corner to return the building to its original, sophisticated style. The top floor features arched windows, and the facade is painted with one color to create a unified, stylish exterior.

Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Futudesign’s concept stays true to the original architecture of the building by Selim A.Lindqvist and blurs the boundaries of historic and contemporary architecture to create a stylistic symbiosis. Many design details are inspired by original plans and applied to contemporary features such as corner towers and top floor arch windows.

Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Interior Photography
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The street level hosts several boutique spaces with large windows and a granite facade, transforming Mikonkatu into a lively, high-end shopping area. A four-story, glass-roofed extension is built in the inner courtyard to connect the office spaces and host modern office services such as an auditorium, meeting rooms, restaurants & cafes. Futudesign is also responsible for the interior design of the whole building.

Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Helsinki, Finland

Futudesign
Cite: "Mikonkatu 7 Office Building / Futudesign" 19 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989130/mikonkatu-7-office-building-futudesign> ISSN 0719-8884

