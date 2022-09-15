Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Library
  4. Thailand
  5. Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects

Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Exterior PhotographySecondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, BeamSecondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Interior PhotographySecondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam+ 17

Library, Elementary & Middle School
Tambon Nam Phrae, Thailand
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Exterior Photography
© Markus Roselieb

Text description provided by the architects. The Secondary School Library at Panyaden International School was designed to create an inspiring, peaceful, and comfortable atmosphere for teenage students to read and study. It provides traditional spaces with tables but also lounge-like spaces with a more relaxed setting decorated with bean bags and pillows.

Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Interior Photography
© Alberto Cosi
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 12 of 17
Plan
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Alberto Cosi

The design is a circle with a central sunken pod featuring an eye to the sky through the skylight above, surrounded in concentric circles first by built-in small working tables and then by a bamboo archway that houses the main bookshelf section. These bookshelves will be radially oriented with various kinds of study spaces in between. The sunken pod with its cathedral-like feeling is also popular for group discussions and readings.

Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alberto Cosi
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 14 of 17
Section
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Exterior Photography
© Markus Roselieb
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 17 of 17
Roof Detail
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Alberto Cosi

The library also houses 2 noise-insulated study rooms for group sessions and a small office for the librarian. The walls are made of earthen adobe bricks and the roof is made of bamboo. The bamboo roof is designed in 2 levels; the upper level is a reciprocal roof design with each structural bamboo culm supporting the next without the need for supporting pillars. At the very top is a skylight cupola providing daylight to the whole library below.

Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 8 of 17
© Markus Roselieb
Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 16 of 17
Elevation 02

The library is equipped with a state-of-the-art central cooling system that gently trickles cold air down without the uncomfortable feeling of a cold air current. It is also fitted with a fresh air system, that during the burning season provides ultra clean air by blowing filtered air from the outside into the room thus creating a positive pressure that prevents polluted air from entering when the door is opened. This system is also useful during other seasons as it continually provides fresh oxygen thus creating an optimal room climate for studying.

Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects - Exterior Photography
© Alberto Cosi

Project location

Address:218, 218 1, Tambon Nam Phrae, Amphoe Hang Dong, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50230, Thailand

Chiangmai Life Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolThailand
Cite: "Secondary School Library at Panyaden / Chiangmai Life Architects" 15 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988972/secondary-school-library-at-panyaden-chiangmai-life-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

