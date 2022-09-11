Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Ecuador
  5. Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio

Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio

Save
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio

Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamRoveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, BeamRoveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, HandrailRoveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam+ 11

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Coffee Shop
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Rama Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  226 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :JAG studio
  • Lead Architects : Carlina Rodas, Felipe Donoso, Carla Chávez
  • Design Team : José Loyo
  • Program : Cafetería
  • City : Quito
  • Country : Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© JAG studio

Background. Roveta, located in Torre Alianza in the north-center of the city of Quito, is a coffee lab. An unusual space that consists of a glass triangle with an area of 20m2, situated in a commercial city zone, specifically for office workers looking to taste specialty coffee.

Save this picture!
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© JAG studio

Project. The clients saw a necessity to build a space capable of bringing to life the elaboration and commercialization of their own artisanal coffee, providing customers an environment of rest and staying with a good view of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© JAG studio
Save this picture!
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam
© JAG studio

Idea. Embedding a multipurpose piece of furniture that is conceived as a single piece and that does everything at the same time worked as the main idea for the place, as this furniture fulfills the function of preparation, service, and storage. Roveta’s products and the preparation bar with all its processes, including the coffee’s roasting, are showcased on the bottom floor. Roveta is planned so that a single person can perform all the necessary tasks in a single space. The mentioned piece of furniture, apart from being extremely functional, gives birth to a new perception of space, generating a series of different environments between the bottom floor, the mezzanine, and the outdoor space. The outdoor space is presented as a terrace-type area where furniture for customer service can be found such as a continuous bar that allows hand washing and serves as a support for the baristas.

Save this picture!
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Image 7 of 11
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Image 8 of 11
Plan - Ground floor

The project’s fundamental principle was to work with recycled materials, which is why 6cm x 4cm recycled pine wood was used for the structure. The material was previously treated for its rigidity and durability. The construction system is based on a series of frames, joined between them through continuous planks to form a single structural element. The planks, in addition to being structural elements, serve as counters for the preparation of coffee and as storage. Roveta has a mini food forklift, which makes the mobilization of products from the preparation area to the mezzanine more practical.

Save this picture!
Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© JAG studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Quito, Ecuador

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rama Estudio
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopEcuador
Cite: "Roveta Coffe Shop / Rama Estudio" [Roveta café / Rama Estudio] 11 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988762/roveta-coffe-shop-rama-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream