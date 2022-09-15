The Versatility of Reinforced Concrete in Five Architectural Uses

Save this picture! House in Akishima / Office m-sa. Image © Kazuhisa Kota

Fundamental for the development of large metropolises as we know them today, cement is a material used historically, whose technological advances have revolutionized construction technique and technology of civil construction, enabling the verticalization of construction and the densification of urban centers. Cement, both added to water and sand to make mortar and combined with steel and aggregate to form concrete, performs different functions in a work, from structure to finish.

+ 8

If, on the one hand, concrete is the second most used substance on the planet, after water, on the other hand, its production chain is among the most polluting in the world. The dependence that the urban environment created for cement and its derivatives, including concrete, began a long time ago. The civilizations of Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece, for example, already mixed different types of ground rocks with liquids to create adhesive mortars to assist in the construction of structures. The builders of the Roman Empire, in the 4th century BC, created a combination of lime, pozzolan and sand, experimenting with animal fat, milk and blood to incorporate air into the mixture and created what we now call concrete.

Save this picture! Os cofres na cúpula do Panteão, além de suas qualidades estéticas, servem para reduzir o peso da cúpula sobre a estrutura de suporte abaixo.. Image Cortesia de Flickr user Michael Vadon

The use of derivatives of this plastic mortar by the Romans represents three fundamental characteristics that justify the dependence on concrete these days: Firstly, concrete can be molded from shapes to assume specific volumes, expanding constructive possibilities beyond what was possible by stacking blocks and stones. Secondly, this moldable mass reached structural strength just like the stones, being able to replace them. And thirdly, this mass was also resistant to water, and could not only work as a waterproofing agent but also be installed on flooded land as a base for constructions, which allowed the occupation of new territories.

Save this picture! © Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

Assim, as argamassas e o concreto foram se desenvolvendo em nossas sociedades a partir da demanda da arquitetura e da engenharia. No início dos anos 1850, Joseph Louis Lambot deu um importante avanço tecnológico ao combinar a maleabilidade, resistência e impermeabilidade do concreto com a sustentação do aço ao desenvolver um barco de argamassa armada. Sua invenção foi o que embasou o que hoje é uma das principais formas de construção das grandes metrópoles do mundo, o concreto armado. É, portanto, o cimento que possibilita a verticalização das cidades, bem como seu adensamento, não somente pelo concreto armado, mas também por outras funções que assume na construção:

Foundation

Save this picture! © Photo by Fons Heijnsbroek on Unsplash

In-Place Moldable Structure

Save this picture! © Photo by Tolu Olubode on Unsplash

Prefab Structure

Save this picture! Campus do Colégio Pequeno Príncipe / GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados. Image © Manuel Sá

Finishing

Save this picture! Angatuba House / messina | rivas. Image © André Scarpa

Furniture

Save this picture! Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola. Image © José Hevia

The extraction of cement, and all the processes involved in its production chain, represent a great risk to the environment due to the emission of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and also the damage that mining causes in its territory. According to the latest IPCC report, there are only 11 years left to reduce emissions and prevent irreversible damage from climate change. Which means that this production chain needs to be changed so that we can reverse global warming.

Source: Kaefer, Luís Fernando. 1998. A Evolução do Concreto Armado.