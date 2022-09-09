The 17th Istanbul Biennale Announces Line-Up For its 2022 Edition

Save this picture! Tersane Istanbul. Image Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul

The 17th Istanbul Biennial organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, announces the participants of the Contemporary Istanbul art fair which will take place from September 17 to 22, 2022. Sixty-five galleries and art initiatives from 22 countries will gather in Tersane Istanbul, a 600-years historic landmark renovated by the award-winning firm Tabanlioglu Architects. For this edition, the visitors will experience the “sense of our times” by contemplating present-day life and the richly layered past.

Tersane, the 17th Contemporary Istanbul venue, is considered a historical gem from the 15th century. This Ottoman-era shipyard on the Golden Horn coast is a historical buildings complex renovated in 2015 by Tabanlioglu Architects. Protecting this historical counterpart of the Venetian Arsenale, the urban transformation project emphasizes the symbolic silhouette of old Istanbul and reclaims the prestigious identity of the past. As an extension of the city, the new project that houses marinas, hotels, housing, offices, and leisure areas is analogous to the Istanbul Biennial. The sense of time, the old with the new, and the craft with high technology are harmoniously integrated.

Save this picture! Contemporary Istanbul Artwork 2022. Image Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul

The Biennale also serves as a civic and cultural catalyst to connect Istanbul, one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world. Two more venues: Beyoğlu, a cosmopolitan district on the European side of Istanbul; Kadıköy, a residential neighborhood on Istanbul's Asian shore, invite to explore the city's neighborhoods and its history. Get more details on the venues, programs, and activities on the 17th Istanbul Biennial official website.

For over 35 years, the biennale has brought together the most exciting names in contemporary art from Turkey and around the world, such as Hüseyin Bahri Alptekin and curators Adriano Pedrosa and Jens Hoffmann, among others. For 2022, curators Ute Meta Bauer, Amar Kanwar, and David Teh, in collaboration with Bige Örer, included a number of contemporary art initiatives from around the country as ARE PROJECTS, Antalya; the BAKSI MUSEUM, and the Odunpazari Modern Museum (OMM).

Save this picture! Contemporary Istanbul Artwork 2022. Image Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul

A strong line-up of galleries from Europe, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Asia fulfill the biennale with a total of 1,476 artworks by 558 artists. The Yard exhibition in the outer courtyard of Tersane will feature 31 site-specific installations and sculptures by artists such as Anke Eilergerhard, Canan Tolon, Isaac Chong Wai, and Renée Levi. As part of the exhibitions, a dialogues series moderated by curator Marc Olivier Wahler, will discuss the art spaces of today and tomorrow. Moreover, in partnership with the Contemporary Istanbul art fair, BMW will present an exclusive Series Gran Coupe designed by the American artist Jeff Koons. To see the complete list of artists and participants visit the Contemporary Istanbul official website.

Save this picture! Contemporary Istanbul Artwork 2022. Image Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul

Save this picture! Contemporary Istanbul 2021. Image © Firuz Soyuer

Save this picture! Tersane Istanbul. Image Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul