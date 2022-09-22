Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United Kingdom
  5. One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture

One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture

Save
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture

One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeOne Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeOne Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeOne Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Apartments, Retail
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Julian Abrams

Text description provided by the architects. One Bishopsgate Plaza is the first high-rise residential and hospitality development built in the City in recent years and stands as a bold commitment to the continued vitality of the area. The site includes a new 43-storey tower to house the hotel and residential uses along with a refurbished and extended Victorian building lining Devonshire Row that incorporates restaurant, office and retail space. The retail units open directly onto both the street and the new public space.

Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Julian Abrams
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julian Abrams
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Image 23 of 30
Location Plan

The development is situated on a unique site between the bustle of the city and the vibrant residential neighbourhoods around Spitalfields and Petticoat Lane Market to the east. It acts as a mediator between these contrasting districts, establishing new routes to and through the site for local inhabitants and visitors alike. The welcoming and accessible environment established by a new plaza – the largest along Bishopsgate – has created a lively public realm that helps to draw people in,  contributing to the city’s ambitions to become a 24-hour destination whilst capitalising on increased foot traffic associated with the Post-COVID return to offices and the new Crossrail station that will open next year.

Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Julian Abrams
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Image 24 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julian Abrams

The five-star Pan Pacific London hotel is located on the tower’s lower floors and offers 237 luxurious guestrooms with interior design by the noted practice, Yabu Pushelberg. Above this, 160 Sky Residences feature open, flexible layouts and full height glazing affording dramatic views over the surrounding area. A range of public and private amenities are incorporated across the site, including the subterranean Pacific Ballroom nestled below the plaza, a dedicated Wellbeing Floor, a gymnasium, and cafes and restaurant facilities for guests and residents.

Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Jack Hardy
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Level 4
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Jack Hardy

The tower is designed to reflect the quality and ambitions of the overall development, with extensive glazing incorporating bronze louvred screens in varying configurations that provide aesthetic differentiation and architectural sophistication to the overall form. The building steps back as it rises, accommodating terraces and other amenity spaces and lending visual contrast to the more solid and blocky forms of nearby towers.

Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Julian Abrams
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Image 27 of 30
Plan - Level 6
Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Julian Abrams

The 144-year-old Devonshire House has been thoughtfully reconsidered and expanded, with shops, a restaurant and a cocktail bar -tucked below a dramatic scale-like curved aluminium and glass free-spanning roof. A portion of the building has been meticulously replicated utilising the original materials and construction methodology to match the existing building, and a listed façade has been repaired and reintegrated using traditional craftsmen and techniques.

Save this picture!
One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jack Hardy

One Bishopsgate Plaza works holistically to embrace the City of London’s goals of becoming a more inclusive place for meeting, living, working and exploring. It stands as a bold new step for visiting and living in the City and supports its future growth as a global centre for international business and leisure.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:80 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AB, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PLP Architecture
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCommercial ArchitectureRetailUnited Kingdom
Cite: "One Bishopsgate Plaza / PLP Architecture" 22 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988553/one-bishopsgate-plaza-plp-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream