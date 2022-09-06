Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office

Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office

Save
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office

Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadeSpace With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Door, FacadeSpace With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, WindowsSpace With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Facade+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Berlin, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. An extension of the existing structure with flowing rooms, blending outside and inside spaces.

Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Menges

The idea of only slim wall panels as the formative element was the starting point of the design. The walls serve as the only structural support, yet act as room-forming elements in the interior. In a small space, different spatial situations are created with simple means. Three interior spaces are perceived, which are connected in an open relationship to the garden, to each other, and to the patio as a fourth space. A simple and light roof is encircling the eight wall panels.

Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Image 16 of 16
Axo

The existing building from the 1960s needed to be extended to create more space for the client’s living situation and at the same time allow space for working from home.

Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Facade
© Simon Menges

On the generous plot in Berlin's southwest, it was possible to extend the existing living landscape on one level and at the same time, it was important to think and design the extension in a lively and tangible exchange with the existing garden. The new plateau of white exposed concrete extends the living area of the existing building into the sloped garden. A reduced space spans between the floor slab and the ceiling slab, zoned only by the eight wall panels, offering different spatial areas.

Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Image 14 of 16
Section

Inside, there is a sequence of three flexible living or working areas, each opening to the outside with a generous sliding glass element. The exterior space consists of a covered terrace facing west and an introverted patio with planting and a courtyard tree. These are strikingly narrow at 50 mm each and reveal their construct of steel profiles only on the narrow side, while the elevation side is clad in slightly reflective anodized aluminium. The light mood and colors of the garden are discreetly reflected into the interior. Architecture that defines, limits, and opens at the same time.

Save this picture!
Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office - Interior Photography, Facade
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FAKT Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionGermany
Cite: "Space With 8 Walls / FAKT Office" 06 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988498/space-with-8-walls-fakt-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream