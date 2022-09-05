Tallinn Architecture Biennale Opens on September 7, Under the Theme of “The Architecture of Metabolism”

Save this picture! Eat Me, Build Me. Image Courtesy of Sharon Yavo Ayalon & Lola Ben-Alon

Dedicated to the theme "Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism," the 6th version of the Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB) 2022 opens on 7 September 2022, in partnership with ArchDaily and the curatorship of Lydia Kallipoliti and Areti Markopoulou, in collaboration with local advisor Ivan Sergejev. Divided into five thematic groups: Living machines, Lifecycle, Food and Geopolitics, Food Systems, and the Future Food Deal, the TAB invites audiences to reflect on food and architecture and to reimagine planetary food systems along with architecture's capacity to perform metabolic processes.

Tallinn Architecture Biennale is an international architecture and urban planning festival that promotes architectural culture to empower architects, planners, and environmental designers. The TAB is a space for Estonian and foreign architects and the general public to create contacts and exchange ideas. This year, the agenda presents five main events: a Curatorial Exhibition, a two-day Symposium, a Vision Competition Exhibition, an Installation Program, and an International Architecture Schools' Exhibition.

Save this picture! Interface Organism. Image Courtesy of Myceen

For this edition, the TAB includes the work of Andres Jaque and the Office for Political Innovation with M-Marble Project, and the participation of Anna Puijaner, Carlo Ratti, Enric Ruiz Geli and Aaron Betsky, Vicente Guallart and Alex Hadley. Discover the complete list of participants on the official website of the Biennale.

The vernissage will open with the installation "Fungible Non-Fungible" designed by iheartblob, the first ever blockchain-funded architecture initiative that integrates architectural design, fabrication, and community development. Followed in the program, The Vision Competition Exhibition will showcase a selection of 20 entries, under the topic “Circular BlocCircular Block: Reinventing the Mikrorayon”, the contest examines the ability of architecture to convert waste into energy through recycling activities.

Save this picture! The Friendship WC. Image Courtesy of Ecological Action Lab

"Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism" rests within a growing catalog of projects addressing "where our food comes from" as a creative design problem and raises questions on the aesthetic, cultural and experiential qualities of spaces as productive environments throughout their full lifecycles. The "Edible" projects call for multidisciplinary dialogue and to question the extractive, consumptive, and contaminating nature of the built environment, envisioning an architecture that produces resources, digests its waste, and self-decomposes. Also, it is an "open table" to exchange and foster ideas between Estonian and foreign architects.

Save this picture! Sowing Worlds. Image Courtesy of DESIGN EARTH Sowing Worlds team

The TAB will be held at The Museum of Estonian Architecture and multiple venues in the heart of Tallinn from 7 September to 20 November 2022. It will accompany a Satellite Programme including various exhibitions, concerts, family events, and much more. Discover the Official Agenda and more on the official website of the Biennale.