Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Israel
  5. Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects

Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects

Save
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects

Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsFaculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeFaculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairFaculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Tel Aviv, Israel
  • Project Architect : Nimrod Schenkelbach
  • Team Design : Matan Gal, Nir Leshem, Lior Barkai, Nofar Ramer
  • Above Grade Area : 15000 m2
  • Below Grade Area : 15000 m2
  • Facades : XMADE Barcelona
  • Kitchen : Nachshon
  • Accessibility : Tamar Lubetsky
  • General Contractor  : TIDHAR
  • City : Tel Aviv
  • Country : Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mikaela Burstow

Text description provided by the architects. The enclosed campus paradigm of Tel Aviv University is challenged for the first time in 34 years (second only to the Tel Aviv university art gallery opened in 1988) as a new building re-connects the city and the campus. The building, designed by PEZ in collaboration with Zarhy Architects, houses both R&D Center for a worldwide leading semiconductor company together with the Tel Aviv University Engineering Faculty, creating a unique meeting point for academia and industry.

Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mikaela Burstow

Located on a prominent site on the hillside, The building changes the landscape of Tel Aviv’s main highway. It takes advantage of the site’s height elevation difference in order to create a diverse, accessible, and animated urban façade. Its open ground floor showcases learning spaces, lobby, and cafeteria and allows direct entry to the building from the city streets. A new generation of research buildings is introduced, abandoning the idea of academia as an enclosed and detached Ivory Tower and connecting it to the vibrant Tel Aviv urban life.

Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mikaela Burstow

The building re-invents the idea of architectural flexibility by creating an exoskeleton, liberating the interior spaces from structural elements, and enabling endless layout possibilities. This exoskeleton consists of structural elements and an innovative sun-shading system, which re-interprets the brutalist brise-soleil tradition on campus in a contemporary manner, creating a striking architectural identity. Inside the flexible framework, a series of social spaces are created to encourage informal meetings, collaborations, and ultimately innovation. It is a new model of a research building – simple, efficient on one hand, and iconic on the other hand.

Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mikaela Burstow
Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Mikaela Burstow

PEZ is an international architecture studio based in Basel, Switzerland, and Tel-Aviv, Israel. It was established by Pedro Peña Jurado and Daniel Zarhy as a continuation of their ongoing collaboration while working at Herzog & De Meuron. The studio is currently involved in numerous international projects and has won many international prizes and awards.

Save this picture!
Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Mikaela Burstow

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio PEZ
Office
Zarhy Architects
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityIsrael
Cite: "Faculty of Engineering Tel Aviv University / Studio PEZ + Zarhy Architects" 26 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987966/faculty-of-engineering-tel-aviv-university-studio-pez-plus-zarhy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream