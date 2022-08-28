JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto

-
Architects: Anibal Bizzotto, Diego Cherbenco
- Area : 31754 ft²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Albano Garcia
-
Manufacturers : Aluar, FV, Horcrisa, Roca, Vite
-
Lead Architects : Diego Cherbenco, Anibal Bizzotto
- Program : Vivienda multifamiliar
- City : Caballito
- Country : Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the densely populated neighborhood “Caballito”, in the city of Buenos Aires, is where we find our project: A multifamily apartment building, on a plot of 8.66 x 40m.
Balconies are built along the maximum width of the units’ façades, with different depths according to their respective spatial program. These balconies take advantage of the open space from a schoolyard in the front, and from the block center open space in the back.
Facing east and west, the façades present vertical awning systems with micro-perforated fabric. The awnings convey privacy and energy efficiency through light/temperature regulation, also reducing associated maintenance costs.
The building consists of 12 floors with back-facing and front-facing units and is crowned with 2 penthouses with ample terraces thus creating a cozy but private interior-exterior relationship.
The apartments are connected by a circulation core and an open vertical space that provides natural light and air circulation. The front-facing units are built higher than the back-facing ones conferring more privacy.
The concrete ceilings are visible on the ground floor, and the common spaces and terraces throughout the building create a solemn and austere in contrast to the building's surroundings.