JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto

JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Wood, Windows, Chair, BeamJMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Shelving, Beam, ChairJMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Caballito, Argentina
  • Architects: Anibal Bizzotto, Diego Cherbenco
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  31754 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Albano Garcia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aluar, FV, Horcrisa, Roca, Vite
  • Lead Architects : Diego Cherbenco, Anibal Bizzotto
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Albano Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the densely populated neighborhood “Caballito”, in the city of Buenos Aires, is where we find our project: A multifamily apartment building, on a plot of 8.66 x 40m. 

JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Albano Garcia
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Albano Garcia

Balconies are built along the maximum width of the units’ façades, with different depths according to their respective spatial program. These balconies take advantage of the open space from a schoolyard in the front, and from the block center open space in the back.

JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Wood, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Albano Garcia
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Image 20 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Image 21 of 28
Plan - 1st floor
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Shelving, Beam, Chair
© Albano Garcia

Facing east and west, the façades present vertical awning systems with micro-perforated fabric. The awnings convey privacy and energy efficiency through light/temperature regulation, also reducing associated maintenance costs.

JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Fence, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Albano Garcia
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Chair, Deck, Balcony, Patio
© Albano Garcia

The building consists of 12 floors with back-facing and front-facing units and is crowned with 2 penthouses with ample terraces thus creating a cozy but private interior-exterior relationship. 

JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Windows
© Albano Garcia
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Image 26 of 28
Sección longitudinal
JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Albano Garcia

The apartments are connected by a circulation core and an open vertical space that provides natural light and air circulation. The front-facing units are built higher than the back-facing ones conferring more privacy.

JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Albano Garcia

The concrete ceilings are visible on the ground floor, and the common spaces and terraces throughout the building create a solemn and austere in contrast to the building's surroundings.

JMM 477 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Anibal Bizzotto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Albano Garcia

Project location

Address:Av. José María Moreno 477, City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Diego Cherbenco
Anibal Bizzotto
Concrete

