Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples

Thinking about woodworking in wet areas is one of the key parts of interior design. In the case of bathrooms, besides creating spaces for storing toiletries or towels, woodworking can serve as an element that composes the space by bringing different possibilities of decoration or even hiding pipes.

Thus, we selected 15 projects that bring different references to think about the design of cabinets, drawers and shelves in bathrooms. In them, it is possible to notice how architects seek the contrast between textures and colors, and take advantage of woodworking to generate a spatial composition in this home space.

Casa Wild / Soar Design Studio. Image: © Hey! Cheese

Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab. Image: © José Hevia

Teloneio Kardamyli Home Restoration / Etsi Architects. Image: © Panagiotis Voumvakis

Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos. Image: © Ariadna Polo

Apartamento Golden / Vic Calil Arquitetura + Douglas Angeoletto. Image: © Maura Mello

Casa 91 - Praia do Forte / RFSZ Arquitetos. Image: © Gabriela Daltro

2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq. Image: © Fernando Schapochnik

The Lake House / Biotope Architecture + Interiors. Image: © Peter Mathew

Immersion House / Mitsuori Architects. Image: © Michael Kai

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura. Image: © Marcos Guiponi

Casa Isabelle e Fernando / Iná Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Duplex Jardim Zaira / Studio 3.7 Arquitetura. Image: © Evelyn Müller

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 02, 2022.