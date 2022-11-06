Submit a Project Advertise
Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples

Thinking about woodworking in wet areas is one of the key parts of interior design. In the case of bathrooms, besides creating spaces for storing toiletries or towels, woodworking can serve as an element that composes the space by bringing different possibilities of decoration or even hiding pipes.

Thus, we selected 15 projects that bring different references to think about the design of cabinets, drawers and shelves in bathrooms. In them, it is possible to notice how architects seek the contrast between textures and colors, and take advantage of woodworking to generate a spatial composition in this home space.

Wild House / Soar Design Studio

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 6 of 18
Casa Wild / Soar Design Studio. Image: © Hey! Cheese

Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 13 of 18
Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab. Image: © José Hevia

Teloneio Kardamyli Home Restoration / Etsi Architects

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 14 of 18
Teloneio Kardamyli Home Restoration / Etsi Architects. Image: © Panagiotis Voumvakis

Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 15 of 18
Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos. Image: © Ariadna Polo

Apartamento Golden / Vic Calil Arquitetura + Douglas Angeoletto

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 16 of 18
Apartamento Golden / Vic Calil Arquitetura + Douglas Angeoletto. Image: © Maura Mello

Casa 91 - Praia do Forte / RFSZ Arquitetos

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 17 of 18
Casa 91 - Praia do Forte / RFSZ Arquitetos. Image: © Gabriela Daltro

2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 5 of 18
2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq. Image: © Fernando Schapochnik

The Lake House / Biotope Architecture + Interiors

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 18 of 18
The Lake House / Biotope Architecture + Interiors. Image: © Peter Mathew

Immersion House / Mitsuori Architects

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 7 of 18
Immersion House / Mitsuori Architects. Image: © Michael Kai

Federica House / TATU Arquitectura

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 8 of 18
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura. Image: © Marcos Guiponi

Apartamento Algés / dbA. arquitectura

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 2 of 18
Apartamento Algés / dbA. arquitectura. Image: © Garcês

Casa Isabelle e Fernando / Iná Arquitetura

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 9 of 18
Casa Isabelle e Fernando / Iná Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 10 of 18
Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Lacaz

Duplex Jardim Zaira / Studio 3.7 Arquitetura

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 11 of 18
Duplex Jardim Zaira / Studio 3.7 Arquitetura. Image: © Evelyn Müller

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura

Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples - Image 4 of 18
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 02, 2022.

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples" [Armários em banheiros: 15 exemplos ] 06 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987918/bathroom-cabinets-15-examples> ISSN 0719-8884

