Bathroom Cabinets: 15 Examples

Thinking about woodworking in wet areas is one of the key parts of interior design. In the case of bathrooms, besides creating spaces for storing toiletries or towels, woodworking can serve as an element that composes the space by bringing different possibilities of decoration or even hiding pipes.
Thus, we selected 15 projects that bring different references to think about the design of cabinets, drawers and shelves in bathrooms. In them, it is possible to notice how architects seek the contrast between textures and colors, and take advantage of woodworking to generate a spatial composition in this home space.
Wild House / Soar Design Studio
Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab
Teloneio Kardamyli Home Restoration / Etsi Architects
Enigma House / MEM Arquitectos
Apartamento Golden / Vic Calil Arquitetura + Douglas Angeoletto
Casa 91 - Praia do Forte / RFSZ Arquitetos
2 Houses / Florencia Rissotti Arq
The Lake House / Biotope Architecture + Interiors
Immersion House / Mitsuori Architects
Federica House / TATU Arquitectura
Apartamento Algés / dbA. arquitectura
Casa Isabelle e Fernando / Iná Arquitetura
Apartamento nº 50 / Mana arquitetura
Duplex Jardim Zaira / Studio 3.7 Arquitetura
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura
