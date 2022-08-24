Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. France
  5. Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés

Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés

Save
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés

Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Interior Photography, Windows, DoorAtelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAtelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Interior Photography, Windows, DoorAtelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museums & Exhibit
Paris, France
  • Architects : Nicolas Cèbe, Jérôme Stablon
  • Client : Ville de Paris
  • City : Paris
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located along a busy street in the 13th arrondissement connecting the metro to Parc Montsouris, on a 17 m² plot with a 4.80 m opening onto the street and characterized by large overhanging neighboring walls. The atypical program, the annex of the Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière offers exhibition space for various works in their modes of expression as well as in their formats (drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, etc.).

Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© 11h45

Considered "a showcase on the street", this small building is part of a more global approach through the "Aire de Rien" initiative, initiated by the City of Paris, which aims to enhance abandoned spaces. It was thus produced in co-design with the District Council and local residents.

Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

The project is formalized as an abstract object that slips between two adjoining walls without touching them, creating an appeal from the street via an overhanging roof forming both a cap and a sunshade. The project also reveals the transparency of the street toward a garden located at the back of the building.

Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Image 12 of 13
Diagram

As the place is not intended to welcome visitors, the choice was made to bring the works to the spectators via a system of removable picture rails, easy to use, installable at two reference depths which respond both to an optimal angle of incidence for artificial lighting and a comfortable distance to the work from the street.

Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© 11h45

The maximum glazed surfaces allow you to fully enjoy the work. Above and below these walls are installed two concrete slabs defining the general footprint of the building. These slabs constitute the floor and the roof of the annex, directing the viewer toward the works. On the ground, the space of the work is delimited by a slight recess.

Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© 11h45
Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

To reinforce the identity of this structure, work on the pattern, texture, and color of the concrete is carried out. This is cast in place with the insertion of a mold at the bottom of the formwork in order to give the edges of the roof on the street and on the courtyard a pattern of regular undulations. The roof of the building constitutes the third facade of this building, treated in a qualitative way with the installation of a complex allowing an extensive greening.

Save this picture!
Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© 11h45

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:XIII Distrito de Paris, 75013 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bien Urbain - Atelier d'architecture
Office
Fayolle Pilon architectes associés
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitFrance
Cite: "Atelier des Beaux-Arts Glacière Exhibition Showcase / Bien Urbain – atelier d’architecture + Fayolle Pilon architectes associés" 24 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987799/atelier-des-beaux-arts-glaciere-exhibition-showcase-bien-urbain-atelier-darchitecture-plus-fayolle-pilon-architectes-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream