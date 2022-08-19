Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Switzerland
  5. Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes

Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes

Save
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federal studio

Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRaising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRaising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Interior PhotographyRaising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Geneva, Switzerland
  • Design Team : Philippe Meier, Ariane Poncet, Martin Jaques, An-Inès Pepermans, Rafael Eloi
  • Collaborating Architects : Lennart Steemans, Romain Lekieffre, Enzo Poncet, Alexandre Weemaels
  • Achievement Architect : PAHK
  • Sanitary Engineer : Sedelec
  • Fire Safety Engineer : Orqual
  • Surveyor : HKD Geomatique
  • City : Geneva
  • Country : Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federal studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is in line with the policy of densification of the city center authorizing the elevation of existing buildings in Geneva. Located in the Plainpalais district, the intervention is installed on a housing building built at the end of the sixties by the Honegger brothers in a corner situation between two streets whose determin-ing altimetries it prolongs.

Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Windows, Facade
© Federal studio
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Federal studio
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Image 12 of 14
Site Plan

Without being considered as a remarkable project of these renowned architects, the pre-existing volume nevertheless presents a facade whose modenature, char-acteristic of the authors, highlights distinct constructive elements. The project rein-terprets the original architectural language and its structural bays through a com-positional diagnosis. This detailed analysis has allowed us to understand the no-tions of full and empty spaces, proportions, alignments or overhangs. Thus, the molded prefabricated concrete posts placed on the fourth floor balconies are in continuity with the existing facades and bring down the loads. The new windows of the elevation open onto the entire frame, offering more light to the new apart-ments, but are similar in their asymmetrical design to those of the existing. The sixth floor, set back, continues this intention, with a more contemporary materiality and expression.

Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Federal studio
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Image 13 of 14
East Facade
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Federal studio

The apartments added on the fifth level are based on the existing typology, four small mono-oriented apartments and one on the corner, while on the top floor a larger apartment has a terrace with a view of the city. Finally, a "roof top" for the whole building is placed on the roof of the last level, with a 360° view on Geneva.

Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Federal studio
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Image 14 of 14
North Facade
Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Interior Photography
© Federal studio

The structure of the elevation is essentially composed of prefabricated elements made of local wood. A new floor with a technical void of about 30 cm allows the detour of ventilation ducts and rainwater pipes between the existing and new floors.  

Save this picture!
Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federal studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Geneva, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
meier + associés architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialSwitzerland
Cite: "Raising of a Honegger Brothers Building / Meier + Associés Architectes" 19 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987568/raising-of-a-honegger-brothers-building-meier-plus-associes-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream