There is an unusual story involving railings during World War II. To meet the demand for ammunition, ships and vehicles for battle, various fences and railings in the city of London were removed for repurposing. The real fate of these pieces, however, is unclear: some say they ended up being dumped into the Thames river or became ballasts for ships, as they couldn't be recycled. The reason was that they were all made of cast iron at the time, making them difficult to reuse; unlike the large amount of materials and designs available today. Their functions, however, have not changed: railings provide protection to occupants and can be prominent elements in architecture. In this article, we explain how to specify and design different types of railings, according to the different materials available.

Safety railings should be installed around fall hazard areas, stairs, ramps, mezzanines, galleries, balconies and gaps that are larger than one step (usually the 40 cm high mark is used). They are ubiquitous in our cities and often go unnoticed. Basically, they consist of 4 main parts: handrail, newel post, base rail and spindles (or balustrade), and must be firm and resistant. With the many options available today, railings can mix materials, become more or less opaque and adapt to different budgets. Below, we highlight some materials that can be used for constructing different parts and types of railings, all of which can be found in the Hollaender product catalog:

Main structure

A railings' external frame is particularly important, as it is the main structural anchor-point. It can include handrails, internal panels and other accessories.

Lightweight, durable and resistant to corrosion, aluminum is a very common option for railing structures. The material also allows for the construction of cost-effective and easy-to-install railings.

When specifying the best option for each project, it is important to consider whether the goal is to have a more industrial look, or aligned accessories that provide a highly pleasing architectural and aesthetic appearance. Alternatively, if the goal is convenience, there are options for prefabricated ADA-compliant kits of aluminum handrails.

Stainless steel is considerably stronger and tougher than aluminum, but it can also be a more expensive option. In addition, it allows for more discreet joints between components, as well as more apparent textures.

As with the aluminum options, it is possible to include recessed lighting, as well as including glass panels in a streamlined and modulated way, reducing the need for horizontal pieces and providing more visual permeability to the set.

Made of thick tempered glass sheets, structural glass railings have extruded aluminum shoes encased with cladding that can be stainless steel or aluminum. At the top, for the handrail, options are available in round and U-channel shapes in a variety of materials and finishes, with wood being a popular choice.

The glass can also be fixed vertically, using screws, giving the impression of a “glass wall” to observers.

Infill structure

Infill panels can also be influenced by specific factors, which are detailed below. In some cases, the space below the handrail can be completely hollow, such as on bleacher stairs or when positioned close to walls. The level of opacity is another important factor, as well as the security that each material or solution can provide:

This is a very traditional option, with vertical pieces spaced evenly from each other, creating a sort of characteristic rhythm that is reminiscent of older examples with their balustrades. It is an economic and aesthetically pleasing solution for any construction project.

Glass is well suited to projects that require practically transparent and discreet systems. 3/8” thick tempered monolithic glass is the most commonly used, but this can vary. Some codes and jurisdictions require tempered glass to be laminated, which provide more security in case of breaking. A variety of colors are also available - clear, dyed and matte, as well as artistic patterns that can be used for embellishment.

Wire mesh combines translucency with economy. The pattern of 2” x 2” squares is the most common, though they can come in other dimensions and directions. Carbon steel and powder coated aluminum are the most common materials in this case.

Perforated sheets allow for some translucency, but in a more tightly-knit manner. In this case, there are many pattern options; they are constructed of carbon steel that is e-coated and powder coated or powder coated aluminum, with a 50% maximum amount of open area.

Resin panels - commonly called plastic - are available in two general chemical compositions. In general, acrylic panels are more rigid, but with a lower fire rating than as PETG (polyethylene) infill panels. Both are more expensive than glass but can bear structural loads of at least 3/8” thickness, and as long as they are properly captured at post or rail.

