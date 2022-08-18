Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Argentina
  5. Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos

Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos

Save
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos

Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePorosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcretePorosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, HandrailPorosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade+ 41

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
JHM, Argentina
  • Architects: 3dF arquitectos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustín Rojas, Agustín Ramonda, Addis Hoffmann
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Nordic Structures, Acqua sistem, Airbom, Alba, Blangino, Bunker, Cerámica Alberdi, Duratop, FV, Itagres, La Luna, La Porteña, Longive, Lucciola, Lumiar, Montero, Murvi, Nelissen Brick, Pavitec, Peisa, +6
  • Lead Architects : Matias Imbern, Marcelo Mirani
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Pichincha, a neighborhood near the central area of the city. This traditionally residential area currently allows low (13.65m high), and compact buildings (with 4m x 4m courtyards). That is why the building is worked as a single porous building mass, progressively pierced through a succession of strategies that determine different porosity gradients.

Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Bedroom, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Image 27 of 41
Floor Plan - First, Second and Third Floor
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Image 39 of 41
Scale Model 06
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Firstly, multiple small patios are used, taking advantage of the regulations of the neighborhood of residential status, with the idiosyncrasy of "houses with small patios", without the need to leave 9 meters between internal towers. Secondly, the balconies are pierced in the facades, and always handled as recesses of the skin of the building. Thirdly, the perimeter windows are conceived as cutouts in the dividing and facade walls. Finally, following the same concept, tambourine bricks are used for the envelope, exacerbating the porosity effect of the building.

Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Agustín Ramonda
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Image 32 of 41
Facade Compositions 01
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Image 33 of 41
Facade Compositions 02
Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Contact with the public space is resolved through a ground floor completely freed from hard programs, occupied entirely by garages. Only the circulation core reaches the ground, generating an open hall without physical limits, which lifts the building off the ground. The common spaces are placed on the top floor, with a panoramic view of the neighborhood and the rest of the city.

Save this picture!
Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jujuy 2857, S2002 JHM, Santa Fe, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3dF arquitectos
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialArgentina
Cite: "Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos" [Edificio Porosidades [Jjy] / 3dF arquitectos] 18 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987413/porosities-apartment-building-3df-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream