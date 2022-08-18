Porosities Apartment Building / 3dF arquitectos

+ 41

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Pichincha, a neighborhood near the central area of the city. This traditionally residential area currently allows low (13.65m high), and compact buildings (with 4m x 4m courtyards). That is why the building is worked as a single porous building mass, progressively pierced through a succession of strategies that determine different porosity gradients.

Save this picture! Floor Plan - First, Second and Third Floor

Firstly, multiple small patios are used, taking advantage of the regulations of the neighborhood of residential status, with the idiosyncrasy of "houses with small patios", without the need to leave 9 meters between internal towers. Secondly, the balconies are pierced in the facades, and always handled as recesses of the skin of the building. Thirdly, the perimeter windows are conceived as cutouts in the dividing and facade walls. Finally, following the same concept, tambourine bricks are used for the envelope, exacerbating the porosity effect of the building.

Contact with the public space is resolved through a ground floor completely freed from hard programs, occupied entirely by garages. Only the circulation core reaches the ground, generating an open hall without physical limits, which lifts the building off the ground. The common spaces are placed on the top floor, with a panoramic view of the neighborhood and the rest of the city.