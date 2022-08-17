2022 Best Architecture Master Programs According to the BAM Ranking

Save this picture! New York City's Columbia University/ 2015. Image © Shutterstock/ Drop of Light

In order to help architects and students to get to know the best International Master’s available in the world, BAM’s annual ranking compares and evaluates programs, from the best schools of architecture, through a comparative and objective methodology, developed by 13 international experts. For the 2022 edition, different Master’s Degree Programs from the recent QS Ranking – Architecture / Built Environment have been selected to take part in BAM’s Ranking.

Similar to previous years, in 2022, Harvard and Colombia maintained their leading positions in first and second place. MIT made a comeback to the list with two master's programs, in the fourth position, the Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Urbanism (SMArch Urbanism), and in the sixth position, the Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Design (SMArchS Design). Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and ETH Zurich were both ranked third, offering the best master’s program in Europe. Pontificia Universidad Católica in Chile occupied the 18th position, presenting a top master's degree in South America, followed closely in the 20th position by the Universidade de São Paulo.

Save this picture! Aerial view of Harvard Campus featuring Eliot House Clock Tower along Charles River, Cambridge, Boston, MA. Image © Shutterstock/ Joseph Sohm

According to BAM ranking, the 2022 best master's degrees in architecture are:

9- The Architectural Association (AA) | March in Architecture & Urbanism (DRL)

=11- Technical University of Munich (TUM). Master of Arts MA in Architecture

13- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) | Master of Architecture in Typology M-ARCH-T

19- The University of Manchester | Architecture and Urbanism (MA)

20- Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design

21- KTH Royal Institute of Technology | Master of Sciences MSc in Architecture

Check out the full list of selected programs.