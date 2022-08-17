2022 Best Architecture Master Programs According to the BAM Ranking

In order to help architects and students to get to know the best International Master’s available in the world, BAM’s annual ranking compares and evaluates programs, from the best schools of architecture, through a comparative and objective methodology, developed by 13 international experts. For the 2022 edition, different Master’s Degree Programs from the recent QS Ranking – Architecture / Built Environment have been selected to take part in BAM’s Ranking.
Similar to previous years, in 2022, Harvard and Colombia maintained their leading positions in first and second place. MIT made a comeback to the list with two master's programs, in the fourth position, the Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Urbanism (SMArch Urbanism), and in the sixth position, the Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Design (SMArchS Design). Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and ETH Zurich were both ranked third, offering the best master’s program in Europe. Pontificia Universidad Católica in Chile occupied the 18th position, presenting a top master's degree in South America, followed closely in the 20th position by the Universidade de São Paulo.
According to BAM ranking, the 2022 best master's degrees in architecture are:
Related ArticleBest Architecture Masters According to the BAM Ranking
1- Harvard | Master in Architecture II
2- Columbia | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design
3- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid + ETH Zurich | Master of Advanced Studies in Collective Housing (MCH)
4- MIT | Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Urbanism (SMArch Urbanism)
5- TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design
6- MIT | Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Design (SMArchS Design)
7- UCL | Architectural Design MArch (B-pro)
8- Princeton University | Post-professional Graduate Program in Architecture
9- The Architectural Association (AA) | March in Architecture & Urbanism (DRL)
10- Cornell University | Post-Professional Master of Science, Advanced Architectural Design
11- Politecnico di Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design
=11- Technical University of Munich (TUM). Master of Arts MA in Architecture
13- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) | Master of Architecture in Typology M-ARCH-T
=13- Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya (UPC) | MBArch Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture
15- Universidad de Navarra | Master's Degree in Theory and Architectural Design
16- SCI-Arc | M.Arch 2
17- UCLA | M.S. Architecture and Urban Design
18- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura
19- The University of Manchester | Architecture and Urbanism (MA)
20- Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design
21- KTH Royal Institute of Technology | Master of Sciences MSc in Architecture
22- The University of Sydney | Master of Architecture
Check out the full list of selected programs.