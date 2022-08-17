Herzog & de Meuron Unveils Mass Timber Mixed-Use Development in Austin, Texas

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Herzog & de Meuron have unveiled their latest mixed-use development in one of Austin, Texas' most desirable districts. Dubbed ‘Sixth & Blanco’, the continuous horizontal wooden structure is nestled between vernacular store fronts, restaurants, stores, galleries, tree-lined streets, and walkable routes near the Clarksville neighborhood. The challenge of the project was to propose an architecture that takes key ingredients from its surroundings and distributes them throughout a dense yet permeable program.

The architects tackled the project and site's challenge with generous greenery, passively-cooled indoor/outdoor spaces, an active neighborhood storefront, and the use of materials that are aligned with the area's historic fabric.

The project offers occupants and passersby a human scale and sense of domestic comfort. Instead of a singular uniform gesture, the project is a complex compilation of many individual parts. The entire ground floor is occupied with an urban carpet of shops and restaurants, offices occupy the second floor, a hotel on the third floor, and residences on the fourth and fifth floors. For pedestrians, the building appears as a series of two-story structures organized around planted courtyards. The project steps back from the street and decreases in density as it grows taller, providing a network of exterior circulation spaces with gardens, courtyards, and porches on all levels.

Construction is set to start in 2023 and be completed in 2025.

