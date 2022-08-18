Submit a Project Advertise
  Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office

© Yumeng Zhu

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Elementary & Middle School, Renovation
Shenzhen, China
  • Principal Architects : Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Project Leader : Zhenghua Li
  • Design Team : Yanni Tang, Jialing Xu, Ming Kong, Pengfei Gao, Xian Zhang, Zhonghui Zhu, Yuhan Cai, Chi Zhang, Yuting Yang, Yibo Wang, Tan Tan, Naiquan Gu, Xin Xia, Ruochen Liu, Qiuwan Li
  • Co Design Project Leader : Xiangyun Wang
  • Co Design Team : Jinlong Huang (Architecture), Daquan Zhang (Structure), Qidong Hao (Water Supply & Drainage), Jin Zhang (Strong Current), Houwen Wei (Weak Current), Wensheng Lin (HVAC)
  • Collaborator : Shenzhen Institute of Building Research Co., Ltd
  • City : Shenzhen
  • Country : China
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Fuqiang elementary school is designed to support new ways of learning to feed Shenzhen’s growing thirst for creative talent and innovation to feed its rapidly expanding economy.

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Yumeng Zhu
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Windows, Facade
© Yumeng Zhu

To inspire curiosity and passion for exploring the school is designed around the idea of ‘hybrid space’. Space takes on the role of the ‘third teacher and functions as an integral part of student education. Different programs and activities are juxtaposed together in three dimensions to offer new connections across different levels. For example standard classrooms, special classrooms, and the athletic field are adjacent to one another to support cross-disciplinary interaction. Students in the library on the first floor can look down into performances in the theater and activities in the gym on the basement level.

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Image 36 of 57
design program. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Yumeng Zhu
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

A diverse offering of spaces allows students and teachers the flexibility to customize the experience of teaching and learning for students of different ages and interests. Rooftop gardens, medium size courtyards, and small terraces are different outdoor learning spaces that can allow for different size gatherings and meet different learning needs. Wide circulation areas and steps that double as seating are informal spaces that can accommodate different activities and programs. Small seating areas are also integrated into the facade to offer students intimate space when they require a moment of quiet. By occupying the facade, different learning activities of students also become the face of the school.

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Image 41 of 57
axonometric exploded view. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

The design helps students learn by providing opportunities to connect with the real world, bridging between study and real-life experience. Indoor and outdoor spaces flow into one another and are both treated as learning spaces. This allows students to stay in touch with the outdoors. Greenery is integrated into the campus and distributed horizontally and vertically throughout the school to ensure students stay close to nature and learn from it.

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Image 37 of 57
connections between multiple space. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Image 39 of 57
facade window. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yumeng Zhu

Creative learning that is physical, experience-based, and performative is celebrated and located in elevated glass classrooms. Activities such as performing music, making art, and dance can be easily seen and appreciated from other locations on campus. Facing a major road to the north, these cantilevering spaces also project the creative character of the school towards the city.

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© ACF
Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yumeng Zhu

The new campus doubles the size of the original campus and makes high-quality education and innovative learning accessible to more students. The design brings together the old school buildings, a dedicated STEAM education building, and new classrooms and facilities into an integrated whole. Fuqiang School’s excellent educational heritage remains as the campus is upgraded to meet the demands of the next generation.

Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office - Windows, Chair
© Yumeng Zhu

Project location

Address:Futian District, Shenzhen, China

Cite: "Shenzhen Fuqiang Elementary School / People's Architecture Office" 18 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987320/shenzhen-fuqiang-elementary-school-peoples-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

