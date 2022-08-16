Snøhetta Reveals Design of Mixed-Use Tower in the Shibuya District of Tokyo

Save this picture! Shibuya Upper West Project by Snøhetta, Courtesy of Tokyu Corporation. Image © Proloog

Snøhetta has unveiled the design of its largest project in Japan to date, the Shibuya Upper West Project for Tokyu Corporation, L Catterton Real Estate, and Tokyu Department Store. The project aims to offer cultural experiences in tune with the vibrant Shibuya district of Tokyo, known for its bustling crowds, big screens, and the crossing in front of the Shibuya Station Hachikō. The 36-story tower will include a cultural complex, retail spaces, a contemporary hotel, and rental residencies.

The project sits at the intersection of the serene high-end residential area of Shoto, the cultural neighborhoods of Kamiyamacho and Tomigaya, and the vibrant Shibuya district. The project was influenced by this duality, aspiring to become an “Urban Retreat”, a space of relaxation and peace in the city. Key features include The Hive, a lively atrium at the heart of the project, and The Sanctuary, a calm space with lush roof terraces for visitors to relax and unwind.

In such a well-known and historically significant area in one of the world’s most exciting cities, the project is paying homage to and respecting traditions as well as looking ahead. We aim to design for the future and aspire to find the most sustainable solutions, contributing to Japan’s goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050. - Robert Greenwood, Partner and Managing Director of Snøhetta Hong Kong.

The shape of the tower is inspired by the duality that characterizes the city of Tokyo. The building horizontally connects to the city and the surrounding areas, while also creating a vertical accent. The façade clad in ceramic is a nod to ancient Japanese building practices, in a bid to strengthen the connection between tradition and the future. The Shibuya Upper West Project is also a collaboration with the Bunkamura cultural complex, known for its long-standing efforts to promote art and culture in Tokyo.

Shibuya Upper West Project aims to achieve the highest possible sustainability ratings and is due for completion in 2027 and will be a collaboration between Snøhetta as Design Architect and a joint venture between Nikken Sekkei Ltd and Tokyu Architects & Engineers INC acting as Executive Architect. Snøhetta is currently working on a wide range of international projects, including the design of the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and the "Forest of Knowledge" Library in Beijing.