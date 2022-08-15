Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  Liza House / PAR Arquitectos

Liza House / PAR Arquitectos

Liza House / PAR Arquitectos

Liza House / PAR Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLiza House / PAR Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLiza House / PAR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, WindowsLiza House / PAR Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Handrail+ 34

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Lo Barnechea, Chile
  Architects: PAR Arquitectos
  Area: 2120 ft²
  Year: 2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Denisse Heirman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cutek, Arauco
  Lead Architects: Tomas Pardo, Alvaro Cortes, Pablo Lopez
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman

Text description provided by the architects. Land located between hills, which is presented from its upper level, facing the eastern slope, to go down to the estuary El Arrayan, is the geographical support for a single-family home in a foothill area of ​​the city of Santiago.

© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman

Access from above implies generating a platform for car parking, and from this base descending through stairs and concrete retainers, which cut the ground transversely and diagonally to shape the "mouth" of access. The house intends to be under the top view, so as not to cover the hill and its vegetation is located on the edge of the elevation.

© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman

The access configured by the access crack divides the volume into two wings, one public and the other private, which, separated by an interior-exterior patio and a double height, generate a break in the volumetry adopting the morphology of the mountain. The public area is supported on the ground by a concrete beam and lower plinth which runs the entire length of the house, intersecting with the interior volume of pieces, which is suspended but slightly supported by diagonal steel beams that are born from the socket.

Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Section D-D
Section D-D

In this intersection of volumetry and basement, from the initial void, the staircase to the second floor is located, which leads to the main piece which is the finish of the fold of the roof on the first floor, forming a terrace-viewpoint on it. facing the hillside. Thus, the house is transformed into a single continuous element that rests on and hangs from the hill, to open all its views toward the mountainous landscape.

© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman

Regarding its materiality, the volume is clad on the outside with a 1”x4” tongue-and-groove pine board, stained with a black primer, and inside also with a 1”x4” tongue-and-groove pine board on both walls and ceilings. treated with a white varnish, generating a continuous wooden envelope that models the interior void. On floors, black slate stone 30x60 was used for all the rooms, highlighting the character of a single and timeless stone base.

© Denisse Heirman
© Denisse Heirman

Project gallery

About this office
PAR Arquitectos
Office

