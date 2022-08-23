Architectural Polycarbonate Systems: Transforming Daylight into a Powerful Tool

Save this picture! Brooke Street Pier / Cinca Morris Nunn. Image Courtesy of Danpal

In architecture, the concept of daylighting refers to when buildings allow natural light inside to provide a number of benefits, from enhanced visual comfort and productivity, to improved health and higher energy savings. However, to reach optimum levels of sunlight, reaching a balance is key; while too much can produce an uncomfortable glare and tremendous amounts of heat, too little can lead to health deficiencies and a greater dependency on artificial lighting. In that sense, the qualities of polycarbonate panels are unmatched, becoming an attractive choice for facades and roofs by achieving a soft, diffused light with varying levels of transparency, brightness and opacity.

250 times stronger than glass – but with half its weight – the thermoplastic’s popularity lies in its striking aesthetics and efficient functionality. Apart from being extremely resistant to impact, UV rays, fire and high temperatures, it is lightweight, durable and fully recyclable. All of this while offering endless creative possibilities through dozens of colors and treatments, ultimately helping architects to design dynamic natural daylight environments. Recognizing these unique properties, Danpal has developed, for over 50 years, a wide range of innovative polycarbonate paneling systems under one sole mission: transforming light into a powerful, expressive and versatile tool.

Save this picture! Midway Point / Keith Westbrook (Cumulus Studio). Image © Adam Gibson

A strong, self-supporting building solution that is easy to install

Related Article Why Use Translucent Polycarbonate on Building Facades?

Danpal’s architectural solutions can be customized in color, texture and reflection levels, creating buildings that balance light, heat and aesthetics. Among all of the available systems, the Everbright line for facades and roofs stands out because of its strength and easy installation. The 74 mm deep self-supporting panels can free span up to 12 meters in curved applications and 4.38 in skillion applications with no intermediate framing, achieving great structural integrity in multiple configurations. They are also waterproof, rigid, safe, and offer every other inherent advantage of polycarbonate, from high levels of thermal insulation to excellent fire performance.

Save this picture! Brooke Street Pier / Cinca Morris Nunn. Image Courtesy of Danpal

Manufactured off-site in factory conditions – which eliminates the risk of dust and moisture build-up –, the ready-made panels can be easily and quickly assembled on-site as a dry-glazed system. The result is a clean-looking façade or roof with a warm, soft light and certain degrees of transparency.

Save this picture! Everbright for Roofing / Roof Edge Details. Image Courtesy of Danpal

Thanks to their design flexibility, the Everbright panels have been successfully applied in a diverse array of projects, including schools, public buildings and residential projects. We present some of them below, exploring the possibilities of light-transmitting architectural systems.

The design brief for this project was to create a modern building with a self-cleaning, graffiti-proof, impact and intruder-resistant facade. Another major consideration was to implement a system capable of providing as much natural light as possible and, at the same time, give the building a unique appearance. With its high performance, material qualities and minimal structural requirements, the Everbright facade solution proved to be the ideal choice.

Save this picture! Australian Centre of Excellence Eureka Stockade / William Boag Allen. Image Courtesy of Danpal

Both a building and a boat, this innovative floating pier features clear polycarbonate sheets in both its facade and roofing – covering a total of 2,332 square meters in 3 floors. The material was chosen following the need for a lightweight structure, one where the center of gravity had to remain below the water line. The translucent cladding also contributes energy efficiency and thermal comfort, passively heating the building and making it glow during the night.

Save this picture! Brooke Street Pier / Cinca Morris Nunn. Image Courtesy of Danpal

The McAuley school is known as the first six star and highest green star school project in South Australia, with one of the lowest energy consumptions. This is greatly due to the incorporation of numerous innovative systems, including a large school canopy structure placed 10 meters above ground level and built with Everbright panels. Stimulating a learning environment, the solution ensures protection from the sun and harsh weather conditions, as well as providing a graceful, light-filled aesthetic.

Save this picture! McAuley Community School / Swanbury Penglase. Image © Shane Strudwick

This home’s design proposed to capture the northern sun while also minimizing glare and heat gain/loss. As a result, the facade employs the translucent paneling system, which allows natural light to enter and provides visual and acoustic privacy from the street without the need for curtains. Users can hence enjoy a calm, warm and relaxing space with optimal levels of light throughout the day.

Save this picture! Midway Point / Keith Westbrook (Cumulus Studio). Image © Adam Gibson

To learn more about architectural polycarbonate systems, visit Danpal's website or explore our catalog.